“Not fully ready to go for T20 World Cup”- England captain Jos Buttler on the importance of ENG vs PAK 2022 series

Ahead of the England tour of Pakistan, white-ball captain Jos Buttler shed light on the significance of the T20I series on Thursday. He said seven T20Is in Pakistan would play a very important role for England in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup because the visitors are not yet fully ready for the ICC tournament in Australia.

Speaking at a press conference, Buttler said:

“Not fully ready to go for T20 World Cup. So, it's important for us to get players where they want to be and familiarise them with some roles. We have young and exciting guys here and I look forward to seeing them here.”

He continued:

“We are in a bit of a unique situation as a team. A few guys are injured and will be fit in time for the T20 World Cup. Here some of the guys are coming back to full fitness as well. So, we have to manage them throughout this tour and the main aim for everyone is to turn up to Australia.”

Buttler also said that England are not the favorites in the upcoming T20I series owing to the challenging format. He, however, said that both teams have plenty of match-winners to provide complete entertainment throughout the T20I series.

“No, I don’t see that way at all [on being asked if England start favorites]. We know how Pakistan are and also how volatile T20 cricket is, and it’s not necessary to be favourites coming into certain series. There are a lot of match winners in both these teams and that’s what you need in T20 cricket. Individuals can have a big impact on games.”

“Incredibly destructive player”- Jos Buttler excited to see Alex Hales play in Pakistan

Buttler said that Alex Hales’ is a swashbuckling batter whose experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be vital for England throughout the T20I series.

“Alex Hales is back in our squad. We know what a fantastic and incredibly destructive player he is at the top of the order. I am sure Pakistani fans have seen him in the PSL perform brilliantly, and he is also looking forward to playing here.”

Hales has replaced the injured Jonny Bairstow for the seven T20Is and T20 World Cup.

Buttler also stressed that England will have to ensure proper workload management of their players during the seven T20Is in 13 days ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said:

“Seven games will be a challenge. Some of them are back-to-back as well. So, we are certainly looking to manage our squad. We especially want to look after a few bowlers and get them to match fit.”

Pakistan tour of England - Full schedule:

1st T20: 20 September, Karachi (National Stadium)

2nd T20: 22 September, Karachi

3rd T20: 23 September, Karachi

4th T20: 25 September, Karachi

5th T20: 28 September, Lahore (Gadaffi Stadium)

6th T20: 30 September, Lahore

7th T20: 2 October, Lahore

Jos Buttler and Co. will play their opening T20I against Babar Azam-led Pakistan on September 20. The visitors are coming on the back of successive series losses against India and South Africa in T20Is at home.

