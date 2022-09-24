ENG-W vs IND-W 2022: “Those emotions come out but it’s good” - Jhulan Goswami on her farewell match at Lord’s

Indian cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami will retire from all forms of cricket on Saturday (September 24). She is playing her farewell match against England Women in the third ODI of the series at Lord’s, London.

Before taking the field, the 39-year-old said she would try to keep her emotions in check as she bids adieu to international cricket after a 20-year-long illustrious career for the Women in Blue.

Speaking on Sky Sports, she said:

“I have to [keep emotions in check] because I can’t come with all those emotions on the cricket field. Whenever you come out into the cricket field, you have to be [professional].”

“As a ruthless character, I come out and play hard cricket and try to give my best. And yes, because a lot of teammates like Harman, Smriti and all the players always stay together in ups and downs and we fought and always stayed together, those emotions come out, but it’s good.”

The Indian women's cricket team will hope to give Jhulan Goswami a fitting farewell by winning the third and final ODI at the Home of Cricket. The side have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets emotional about Jhulan Goswami’s farewell match

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur got emotional ahead of the third ODI against England. She could be seen embracing the legendary pacer with tears flowing down her cheeks. Sharing some pictures from the game, the BCCI wrote on its Twitter handle:

“Smiles, tears and hugs! An emotional huddle talk as @JhulanG10 set to play her final international game! Go well, legend!”

On the special occasion, Harmanpreet was accompanied by Jhulan at the toss. England captain Amy Jones won the toss and the hosts elected to field in a dead rubber.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Nice gesture from Harmanpreet Kaur as Jhulan Goswami call the toss on her final International game. Nice gesture from Harmanpreet Kaur as Jhulan Goswami call the toss on her final International game. https://t.co/FpPnMtO1zg

Jhulan has represented the country in 204 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Tests with 353 wickets (subject to change after her final international match). She is the highest-ever wicket-taker in ODIs and Tests. The right-arm pacer has represented India at six World Cups.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently shooting a biopic - Chakda Xpress - about Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will depict the Bengal cricketer's journey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far