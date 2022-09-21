England Cricket Board lock in schedule for men's and women's 2023 Ashes series 

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the fixtures for the men's and women's Ashes next summer. The England men's team will host Australia for five Tests, starting with the first Test starting on June 16.

The women's team will face Australia at Lord's, Kia Oval, Edgbaston, The Ageas Bowl, The Trent Bridge, Bristol, and Taunton, starting with the Test on June 22. The clash at Lord's will be the women's side's first Test at home while the game at Trent Bridge will be the team's first match at the ground since 2000.

England Cricket @englandcricket

We Are Drama

We Are Summer

We Are England Cricket! 🏏



Summer 2023 is going to be HUGE! We Are FireworksWe Are DramaWe Are SummerWe Are England Cricket! 🏏Summer 2023 is going to be HUGE! We Are Fireworks 💥We Are Drama 😱We Are Summer ☀️We Are England Cricket! 🏏Summer 2023 is going to be HUGE! 🙌

Edgbaston, Kia Oval, and Lord's will stage the T20Is between the two sides while Bristol, Ageas Bowl, and Taunton will host the ODIs.

ECB's interim CEO Clare Connor is excited about the twin Ashes series at home along with hosting New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Connor hopes for the fans to show up in large numbers. She said, as quoted by ECB.co.uk:

"We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting two Ashes series in 2023, as well as hosting Ireland Men, New Zealand Men and Sri Lanka Women. I am particularly delighted that we have announced our England Men and England Women’s fixtures side by side for the first time, meaning that supporters can enter the ballot or register interest for any fixture on the same day."

"June and July will be very special months for cricket in this country with the buzz of two Ashes series taking place simultaneously."

The ICC also confirmed today (September 21) that The Oval will host the World Test Championship final next year while Lord's is the venue for the decider in 2025.

Australian men's team last won in England in 2001

Steve Waugh was the last Aussie captain to win an Ashes series on English soil. (Credits: Getty)

Australia will be keen to end a 22-year drought of winning an Ashes series on English soil next year. Steve Waugh was the last Aussie captain to accomplish this task.

The 2019 Ashes series saw the series end at 2-2. Australia's Steve Smith amassed 774 runs in four Tests at an average of 110.57, playing an integral role in the visitors' wins at Edgbaston and Manchester.

All-rounder Ben Stokes stunned Australia in the third Test at Headingley as his 135* led the home side to a come-from-behind win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far