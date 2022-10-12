England name 15-men squad for Test series against Pakistan; Liam Livingstone and uncapped Will Jacks feature 

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a 15-man touring party for the three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning on December 1. All-rounder Will Jacks earned a maiden call-up to the Test side while Liam Livingstone also made a return to the setup after a three-year absence.

Commenting on the pool of players that the selectors have gone with for a challenging series in Pakistan, ECB managing director Rob Key said:

"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series."

First-team members Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad are not part of the squad led by Ben Stokes. The wicket-keeper is currently recovering from a fracture to his left leg and will only return to action next year. The veteran bowler, on the other hand, will miss the tour as he is expecting his first child during the timeframe.

The squad announcement comes a few days following the release of the annual central contract list. Alex Lees, who missed out on a contract, has not been included in the squad while Zak Crawley retains his place at the top of the order.

Left-handed opening batter Keaton Jennings, who last featured in a Test match back in February 2019, has been called up to the side. Ollie Pope and Joe Root are expected to reprise their roles in the middle-order much like they have throughout the English summer.

Making an impact during the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan, Ben Duckett finds himself a place in the squad. The left-handed batter last featured for England in the Whites six years ago. Interestingly, Duckett's all four Test appearances till date have come in subcontinent conditions.

James Anderson will continue to spearhead the bowling attack. This marks the veteran seamer's first trip to the subcontinent in over a year and a half. Matthew Potts, who featured in the recent home season has been dropped while Mark Wood finds a place after recovering from injury.

Ollie Robinson and Jamie Overton constitute the rest of England's pace attack while Jack Leach will be the sole frontline spinner operating in Pakistan's turning conditions.

The upcoming tour marks Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's first overseas tour since taking charge of the team as captain and head coach respectively. The duo have won two consecutive series at home, while securing a victory in a one-off Test against India as well. Their sole defeat in seven Tests coming against South Africa.

England squad for three-match Test series against Pakistan

England's tour of Pakistan will begin with the first Test on December 1 slated to be played at Rawalpindi. The other two matches will be hosted by Multan and Karachi respectively.

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

