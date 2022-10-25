"Even he didn't know how it happened" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach opens up on conversation with star after IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was impressed with the star batter's sensational six against Haris Rauf on the penultimate ball of the 19th over in India's chase against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Rauf bowled a back-of-the-length delivery into the pitch, but Virat Kohli still managed to flat-bat it straight over long on for a massive six. The commentators and many in the cricketing fraternity were stunned to see Kohli pull that off, as the ball was nowhere near the slot to hit it down the ground.

Speaking to India News on Tuesday, Rajkumar opened up on the conversation that he had with Virat Kohli after India won in thrilling fashion. He said:

"I spoke to him (Kohli) after the game and told him that the shot (six off Rauf) was sensational. Even I asked him how he managed to hit that shot and he said that even he didn't know how it happened. But he was really excited about the execution of the shot. What a great innings and it has definitely doubled the happiness of Diwali for us fans."

Reetinder Sodhi was also stunned by Virat Kohli's carnage against Rauf

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi was also present on the panel and even stressed the importance of the two sixes that Kohli hit against Rauf when India needed 28 runs off eight balls. He felt the match turned on its head with those two blows and that was something only the great batter was capable of.

On this, Sodhi stated:

"The two sixes he hit against Rauf were impossible and something that only he could do. The balls were nowhere near deserving to be dispatched for sixes and that's greatness personified by Kohli. He has played such knocks every now and then for the past 10-12 years and is back with a bang."

Is Kohli's 82*(53) against Pakistan his best T20I innings ever? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes