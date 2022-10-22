New Zealand's Finn Allen had the famed Australian bowling attack run ragged following a stunning 16-ball 42 in the opening Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 22.

The Kiwi opener, who took Martin Guptill's place in the squad, took his side to a stellar position at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the fifth over.

The Auckland-born aggressive batter made his New Zealand debut in March 2021. So far, he has represented the Kiwis in eight ODIs and 16 T20Is. He was named in the squad for the 2016 U-19 World Cup and retained his place for the subsequent edition in Bangladesh two years later.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Finn Allen took the Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ by storm this season for @cricketwgtninc scoring 512 runs at a strike rate of 193.94! Find out how he feels about being selected in a BLACKCAPS squad for the first time after being named in the T20 squad to face Bangladesh. #NZvBAN Finn Allen took the Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ by storm this season for @cricketwgtninc scoring 512 runs at a strike rate of 193.94! Find out how he feels about being selected in a BLACKCAPS squad for the first time after being named in the T20 squad to face Bangladesh. #NZvBAN https://t.co/Xs3OroFePT

He came into the spotlight with a stellar unbeaten century against eventual winners West Indies.

Allen was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Bangladesh in his maiden international appearance. His first major exploits in international cricket came during his third appearance, when he smashed 71 runs off 29 deliveries against the Bangla Tigers at Eden Park in Auckland.

He registered his maiden T20I hundred against Scotland in August 2022. His consistent exploits in the shortest format earned him a spot in the New Zealand squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The youngster has tallied 2040 runs in T20 cricket over the years at an astonishing strike rate of 171.51. He has a career average of 29.56 and has smashed 203 fours and 107 sixes till date.

He currently represents a slew of T20 franchises, with one of them being the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

What is Finn Allen's IPL price?

Allen was initially roped in for his base price of ₹20 lakh by RCB as an injury replacement for Josh Philippe ahead of the 2021 edition. He traveled with the team across both legs but failed to make an appearance as the top-order spots were largely being occupied by Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli.

After the 2021 edition, RCB released the entirety of their squad barring Mohammad Siraj, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli. However, the three-time finalists were able to bring the 23-year-old back to their ranks at the mega auction earlier this year.

RCB had to fend off a brief bidding war against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to reclaim Allen's services for a sum of ₹80 lakh.

Will the aggressive opening batter make an impression in the coming months, including the 2023 edition of the IPL? Let us know what you think.

