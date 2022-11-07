"Genius, the bowlers simply have no answer" - Mohammad Kaif hails Suryakumar Yadav for his red-hot form in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is highly impressed with the way Team India's new star Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his stunning form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old played an incredible knock of 61* against Zimbabwe and also brought up 1000 T20I runs in 2022.

Kaif stated that he hasn't seen many middle-order batters who can dominate the opposition in such a way while maintaining a high strike rate at the same time.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about some of the outrageous shots that Suryakumar Yadav played:

"Genius. I have seen very few knocks in life where player bats at No. 4 and still maintains a strike rate of 180 and the bowlers simply have no answer. They don't have any answer to his scoop shots and even to his shots in front of the wicket."

Mohammad Kaif also spoke about how SKY's ability to put pressure on the opposition right from the first ball he faces helps India. On this, he said:

"When he walks out to bat, India either have lost the wicket of openers or that of Virat Kohli. So the opponents think that this is time to capitalize. However, he just comes to the crease and starts dominating the bowling. I have seen very few players with such game-changing ability."

Mohammad Kaif on Ravichandran Ashwin's performance

Mohammad Kaif also lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for the way he came back in his spell against Zimbabwe. The off-spinner was initially taken for runs, but then adjusted quickly and ended up with fine figures of 3/22.

Kaif opined on why the veteran off-spinner is preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal. He stated:

"Ashwin made a good comeback because initially he was attacked by the Zimbabwe batters and was expensive. He adjusted his pace later and bowled slower through the air, which is why people call him an experienced bowler. Rohit Sharma and management have backed Ashwin the all-rounder ahead of Chahal and he has made some meaningful contributions."

Mohammad Kaif also spoke about KL Rahul's half-century and how him coming back to form is crucial for India. He said:

"Although he (Rahul) is starting his innings a bit slow, he has made up for it on the last couple of occasions. Him returning to form is crucial for India's chances because the opening has been a bit inconsistent and Rahul looked a bit out of form. He can play the big shots and that's why he is rated as a big player. His critics wanted him to be dropped but this shows that the player has quality."

India will desperately need all of their star players to turn up if they want to beat England in the semifinals on Thursday at Adelaide.

