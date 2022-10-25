"Gives a victory on the platter to Australians" - Fans roast Wanindu Hasaranga for his horrible outing against hosts in T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga had an outing to forget as Australia thumped the Lankans in their T20 World Cup clash in Perth by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.
The hosts were given a competitive target of 158 to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. However, Hasaranga gave away as many as 53 runs in his three overs, and that deflated all the pressure created by the other Sri Lankan bowlers. At one stage, it looked like the game was in balance. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis took Wanindu Hasaranga apart, though, and that proved to be the final nail in the Lankan coffin.
Fans on Twitter trolled Hasaranga for not being good enough on tracks with minimal assistance for spinners. Many believe he gave the game away to the hosts single-handedly. Here are some of the reactions.
This was the first instance of Wanindu Hasaranga conceding 50+ runs in T20Is
The pitch in Perth wasn't going to help the spinners, so it was interesting to see how Hasaranga was going to approach the game. Sri Lanka were dealt a big blow in the first over as left-arm seamer Binura Fernando left the field due to an injury.
But the other bowlers started really well and Australia were on the backfoot, having lost their talisman David Warner early. Aaron Finch continued to struggle at one end and Mitchell Marsh departed after hitting a big shot.
Glenn Maxwell gave the hosts some much-needed momentum as he smashed Hasaranga all over the park. Sri Lanka fought back well and it looked like the game was set to go down to the wire.
But Marcus Stoinis walked out to bat and delivered a knockout punch, smashing the fastest fifty in Australia's T20I history. His 59*(18) saw the hosts cruise to victory and also improve their damaged net run rate to some extent.
It will be interesting to see if Wanindu Hasaranga bounces back in Sri Lanka's next game.
