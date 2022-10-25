Create

"Gives a victory on the platter to Australians" - Fans roast Wanindu Hasaranga for his horrible outing against hosts in T20 World Cup

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 25, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Hasaranga was particularly taken to the cleaners by Stoinis. (P.C.:T20 World Cup)
Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga had an outing to forget as Australia thumped the Lankans in their T20 World Cup clash in Perth by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

The hosts were given a competitive target of 158 to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. However, Hasaranga gave away as many as 53 runs in his three overs, and that deflated all the pressure created by the other Sri Lankan bowlers. At one stage, it looked like the game was in balance. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis took Wanindu Hasaranga apart, though, and that proved to be the final nail in the Lankan coffin.

Fans on Twitter trolled Hasaranga for not being good enough on tracks with minimal assistance for spinners. Many believe he gave the game away to the hosts single-handedly. Here are some of the reactions.

Wanindu just missed the fastest 50 by one ball 💀🥲😅M. Stoinis - 53 from 17bW. Hasaranga - 53 from 18b#SLvAUS#T20WorldCup
Hasaranga casually having a worse game than finch who is batting on 20 odd from 40 deliveries..
someone please check on hasaranga tonight, man’s been bullied real bad
Hasaranga gives the victory on a platter to the Australians. Good job.
Fastest fifty of the t20 world cup Hasaranga What an innings 53 of just 18 Ball's He is on Fire 🔥🔥
Despite Finch’s shocker of an innings, Australia are going to get a NRR boosting win! Unbelievable from Stoinis and Maxwell and Hasaranga!!!
Hasaranga could never #AUSvSL twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rcuHxn4XzV
They called Hasaranga better than Chahal because he statpadded wickets in UAE
Shadab ko aenda Hasaranga sai compare na krna …… blasphemy law lgwaon ga tum logo pai.
Wanindu Hasaranga highlights | best leggie in the world 🥶 | mystery spin 🥵 | better than Usman Qadir? 🤔 https://t.co/4oQSCftdqe
Two back to back fastest fifties in this match: Stoinis 53(17)Hasaranga 53(18) #AusvSL
RCBian hasaranga helped RCBians finch maxwell stoinis hazlewood starc richardson smith zampa to improve their NRRmy goattt ❤️
Hasaranga was going really low trajectory last game, what was the plan nehind flighting the ball here? Did he feel with the bounce on the pitch, beating batters in flight was his only option?
That's the risk with bowlers like Chahal and Hasaranga. They will get you a lot of wickets on their good day and will concede a lot of runs on their bad days. #AUSvSL
Wanindu Hasaranga has single handedly given away this match. 52 in 3 overs no wickets. Back to back 19 run overs.
This has to be the worst spell of bowling from Wanindu Hasaranga in his entire career.
No way people used to compare Shadab and Hasaranga 😂😂 Shadab can bowl better than him in his sleep
50 up for Hasaranga🤣🤣 https://t.co/O8wkkt2MTw
Aj tu Hasaranga ka be software update ho gya😅 sri lanka ko single handly match harwa gya😂😂
17 balls 50 by Wanindu Hasaranga... incredible Innings
Hasaranga gave 19 runs in 15th over. Theekshana gave 20 runs in 16th over. Healthy competition b/w these two. #T20WorldCup
Wanindu Hasaranga has got his lengths awfully wrong, no wonder he is getting pelted all around the ground.
Comortably the worst I've seen Hasaranga bowl. He just didn't learn from the tap he's taken today.Theekshana comes on after bowling 1/3 in 2 overs and the game is already buried... #T20WorldCup #AUSvSL twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…
Hasaranga has been properly punished today.. Please tell me we are getting a 4th pacer in our team 😭
Probably the worst Hasaranga has bowled in his T20 career and it all started with flighting the ball in his first spell. With big ground and Australia under pressure, floated a few up to buy wickets. Belted and all rhythm gone.
This was the first instance of Wanindu Hasaranga conceding 50+ runs in T20Is

The pitch in Perth wasn't going to help the spinners, so it was interesting to see how Hasaranga was going to approach the game. Sri Lanka were dealt a big blow in the first over as left-arm seamer Binura Fernando left the field due to an injury.

But the other bowlers started really well and Australia were on the backfoot, having lost their talisman David Warner early. Aaron Finch continued to struggle at one end and Mitchell Marsh departed after hitting a big shot.

Glenn Maxwell gave the hosts some much-needed momentum as he smashed Hasaranga all over the park. Sri Lanka fought back well and it looked like the game was set to go down to the wire.

But Marcus Stoinis walked out to bat and delivered a knockout punch, smashing the fastest fifty in Australia's T20I history. His 59*(18) saw the hosts cruise to victory and also improve their damaged net run rate to some extent.

It will be interesting to see if Wanindu Hasaranga bounces back in Sri Lanka's next game.

