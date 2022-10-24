IND vs PAK 2022: "Sir, please understand, I am just happy to be here" - Hardik Pandya on his talk with Rahul Dravid before coming out to bat 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shed light on his conversation with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid before walking out to bat in a high-pressure situation against Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 encounter on Sunday, October 23.

The Baroda-born player walked into bat in a precarious situation, with India reeling at 31-4 in the seventh over. Pandya had to assess the situation alongside Virat Kohli.

The mounting pressure with the required rate did not help their cause as they had to build a foundation before considering the big shots.

Recalling his conversation with Rahul Dravid just before he ventured out into the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to bat, Pandya said in a video released by the BCCI:

"To be very honest, I could sense a lot of pressure within the group. For me, somehow, I don't know, I felt very numb today, even while walking out. I was speaking to Rahul sir as well, I would not say that he was tense, but he told me 'Hardik, you have done a lot of good things, so just be calm,'. So, I just had to tell him that, ' Sir, please understand I am just happy to be here,'.

Pandya stamped his all-round authority with a stellar performance which yielded three wickets as well as a gritty 40 runs with the bat when it was most needed. He has had quite the last 12 months or so following a forgettable T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

He focused on his fitness, staked his claim in the side following an exceptional Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and has not turned back since.

Crediting the Pakistan bowling attack for a spirited bowling performance despite the loss, Pandya said:

"It was special because we struggled together. This would not have been special had we just walked through. We were talking to each other, realised how difficult it was and credit to them as well, the way they bowled, they were fantastic."

The bowling figures of the Pakistan unit did not do them any justice as they had India struggling for the better part of the run chase. The pace unit made the most of the conditions upfront, with Shadab Khan bowling a very tight spell in the middle overs as well.

"The quality of relationship I have with his group is something which I have always cherished" - Hardik Pandya

Pandya has cemented his place in the Team India white-ball setup with a much more evolved role. He has often bowled in the powerplay with the new ball apart from his duties in the middle overs and has also occupied the No. 5 spot more often than not in the batting order.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 To the thousands of fans who cheered for us at the MCG and the millions back home, thank you 🫡 To the thousands of fans who cheered for us at the MCG and the millions back home, thank you 🫡🇮🇳 https://t.co/9WvwekVgEv

Stating that his relationship with the squad is something special, Pandya said:

"Ten months back I was working in my space and I had no idea that this is where I wanted to be. Just happy to be playing alongside the best cricketers in the world and they are my brothers. The quality of relationship I have with his group is something which I have always cherished."

Team India are next scheduled to take on The Netherlands on Thursday, October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Will the all-rounder's input determine Team India's fate at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes