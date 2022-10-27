India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her delight after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced equal pay for both men's and women’s cricketers in India. She called it "a red letter day for women’s cricketers" and expressed her gratitude to the board and its secretary, Jay Shah.

Taking to Twitter, Harmanpreet Kaur wrote:

“Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you, @BCCI and @JayShah.”

Jay Shah earlier wrote on Twitter:

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI ’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket.”

He added that women cricketers would be paid Rs 15 lakh in Test cricket and Rs 6 and Rs 3 lakh for ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind.”

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj called it a historic decision. She further stated that it's a double delight for Indian women's cricketers, who will also take part in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) next year.

“This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy, along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you, @JayShah Sir and the @BCCI, for making this happen. Really happy today.”

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues also expressed her gratitude after the landmark decision. She wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“How good is this for Women’s Cricket in India.”

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to be in action at T20 World Cup 2023

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team will next be in action during the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. They will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Newlands, Cape Town, on Sunday (February 12).

India Women will chase their maiden T20 World Cup trophy after an impressive performance in 2022. They won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and clinched a record seventh trophy at the Women’s Asia Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates also defeated England Women 3-0 in an ODI series in their own backyard.

The Women in Blue are also expected to benefit from the upcoming WIPL after the T20 World Cup. The T20 extravaganza will allow them to rub shoulders with international cricketers worldwide.

