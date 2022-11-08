"He absolutely murdered me before I got him out" - Moeen Ali recalls Suryakumar Yadav's carnage ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal

Suryakumar Yadav has had a brilliant 2022 in T20Is and has already amassed over 1000 runs, becoming the only Indian player to ever do so.

He is in red-hot form in the ongoing T20 World Cup and has recorded a staggering 225 runs in an insane strike rate of 193.96 in five matches. India will hope their star batter can take that form into their semifinal clash against Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

The English side previously experienced Yadav's carnage first-hand back in July this year when he smashed his maiden T20I hundred at Trent Bridge. He played some unbelievable shots and kept India in the game during quite a steep run-chase.

It was Moeen Ali who eventually dismissed him in what proved to be a match-defining moment at the death. However, the England off-spinner believes he was lucky to get Suryakumar Yadav out as the latter was 'tired' after an incredible innings.

Here's what Ali told reporters ahead of England's semi-final clash with India:

"He absolutely murdered me before I got him out. They still needed a lot of runs and he got them close. Thankfully, he was tired when I got him out – that’s how I got him, I think. But he played amazingly well, some of the shots he played were some of the best I’ve ever seen."

Suryakumar Yadav has taken T20 cricket to another level: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali went on to praise Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing some outstanding cricket at the moment. The off-spinner believes it is extremely difficult to understand and target Yadav's weaknesses. Ali added that the Mumbai Indians batter will be a key wicket for England if they want to beat India.

On this, Ali stated:

"He's an amazing player, I do feel like he’s the best in the world. He's probably taken T20 cricket to another level. I think he’s the first of the players who come through where you can’t bowl at him when he’s playing well, it’s very difficult and weakness doesn’t really stick out."

India and England will meet at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday with a place in the T20 World Cup final at stake.

