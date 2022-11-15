“He was mentally ready, but Team India didn’t use him” – Mohammad Kaif on Yuzvendra Chahal’s absence from India playing XI after T20 World Cup debacle

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif feels Yuzvendra Chahal will be disappointed after not playing a game in the T20 World Cup, where the team lost to eventual winners England in the semifinal.

Kaif reckons the leg spinner could have played a vital role against Jos Buttler and Co. in the knockout tie, as he had picked up four wickets in a couple of T20Is against the same team in England earlier this year.

For those not in the know, Chahal took a couple of wickets in two T20Is against England in July. Interestingly, he did not play a game in the T20 World Cup despite picking up 21 wickets in 19 T20Is at an economy of 7.6 this year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif said:

“Yuzi Chahal will be disappointed. He knows that the T20 World Cup is a big tournament. Your main bowlers were groomed for the last six to eight months. We saw his role when he took four wickets against England in T20Is. He looked in good form. So, it was disappointing (for him to sit out). He was mentally ready, but Team India didn’t use him.”

Former India player Robin Uthappa also felt that the team management could have used Chahal in at least one game to see what he could have offered in Australian conditions. Speaking on the same show as Kaif, Uthappa said:

“Not playing him in any game, maybe in hindsight, they will lament that they might have played him in at least one match to see what he could have done in those conditions. They didn’t do.”

Mohammad Kaif backs Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid despite leaving out Chahal in T20 World Cup

Kaif has backed Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for their decision to leave out Yuvendra Chahal during the T20 World Cup. He said:

“Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are big names. They know exactly how to communicate with players, how to groom and when to play or use them, give them debut and even practice matches, which Pant got in the middle when Dinesh Karthik was dropped.”

The captain and coach duo have been rested for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Chahal will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya-led Team India will play their opener in Wellington on Friday (November 18). The action will then shift to Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22) for the last two T20Is.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

