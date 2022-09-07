How can India still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final despite losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan?

India's chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2022 final took a major dip as they lost their second Super 4s match against Sri Lanka by six wickets on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have lost both of their games so far in the second round of the tournament.

Sri Lanka have now tightened their grip over the top spot in the Asia Cup points table. With the win against India, they have almost booked themselves a place in the Asia Cup 2022 final as well.

India's chances, on the other hand, are now reliant on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. For India to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final, both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will have to register wins against Pakistan.

Also, India need to defeat Afghanistan by a big margin to make sure that they have a superior net run rate than Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Looking at how Pakistan have performed in their last two games against Hong Kong and India, it seems highly unlikely that they would lose to both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Indiancricketteam Updated points table after Match no. 3 of Super 4’s in the Asia Cup 2022 🏏 Updated points table after Match no. 3 of Super 4’s in the Asia Cup 2022 🏏#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Indiancricketteam https://t.co/pZF9OdH7Y7

India's fate will be decided on Wednesday night itself if Afghanistan lose to Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It has been a disappointing tournament for India since Rohit Sharma's men have been quite dominant in T20Is this year. However, the chances of them qualifying for the Asia Cup final are now pretty low.

Pakistan can advance to Asia Cup 2022 final if they win on Wednesday

Pakistan beat India in their first match of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s (Image: Getty)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will qualify for the Asia Cup final on Wednesday night if the Men in Green defeat Afghanistan in Sharjah. If Afghanistan win, all four teams will be alive in the tournament.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in Sharjah. Like the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Indian fans will be cheering for Afghanistan on Wednesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee