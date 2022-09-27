"I actually just think they should get rid of them" - Moeen Ali on Mankad form of dismissal

Amid the uproar regarding the Mankad dismissal, England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants the authorities to ban the same from all forms of cricket. While the veteran cricketer admits that it is within the laws of the game, he would never attempt it.

The debate around the form of dismissal grew intense after Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during an ODI at Lord's as the latter backed up too far. Despite the ICC legalizing it, several English cricketers called the move unsportsmanlike.

Opening up on the issue, Ali feels the dismissal should face a ban or the batters deserve a warning for the same. As quoted by The Telegraph, the all-rounder said:

"I actually just think they should get rid of them. We were discussing this the other day, how would you do it, because guys would then but there should be a line where you can't go past and you know how the umpires look for the no-balls, they could potentially know the same for that and say, right, he's got one more, if he does it again, he's gone."

He elaborated:

"You should be in your crease anyway, to be fair, but it's a difficult one. You don't really look at the bowlers. You feel like they're there and they're going to bowl, but if they're stopping, your momentum can take you out of your crease."

The likes of Michael Vaughan, Sam Billings, Matthew Hoggard, and Stuart Broad expressed contempt over Deepti Sharma's move. However, India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur defended the off-spinner after the game, stating that they have committed no crime. It's worth noting that the MCC has ruled the decision in the Indian team's favor.

"I just hope it doesn't become a common thing" - Moeen Ali

Ali further claimed that he wouldn't ever do it and hopes it doesn't become a regular thing as there is hardly any effort in it. The Warwickshire all-rounder added:

"I don't think I'll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. It's in the laws and there's nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn't become a common thing, or something that's regularly done. You're not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there's a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals."

The all-rounder is currently captaining England in the seven-match T20 series against Pakistan. With the series tied at 2-2 after four games, the two sides will move on to Lahore for the remaining fixtures.

