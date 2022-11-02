Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes that the build-up, atmosphere, and finish to the most recent encounter between India and Pakistan make it a very difficult contest to top in the future.

The Men in Blue emerged as winners by four wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The topsy-turvy contest had its fair share of moments, but will arguably be fondly remembered for the finish. Virat Kohli's consecutive sixes in the penultimate over brought India back into the contest, while the final over by Mohammad Nawaz was rife with debatable incidents ranging from a no-ball dispute to the question of batters running on a free-hit after the ball hit the stumps.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Athers, Wardy and Morgs discuss India vs Pakistan and 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 Virat Kohli innings... has there been a better "It's just genius, it really is" 🤩Athers, Wardy and Morgs discuss India vs Pakistan and 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 Virat Kohli innings... has there been a better #T20WorldCup match? "It's just genius, it really is" 🤩Athers, Wardy and Morgs discuss India vs Pakistan and 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 Virat Kohli innings... has there been a better #T20WorldCup match? 🔥 https://t.co/9jEMVF1ppI

Claiming that he has never quite seen a cricket game finish in such extraordinary fashion, Adam Gilchrist said in an interview with WA Today:

"I don’t think I’ve seen a finish like the one in the India-Pakistan game. Anyone with half an interest in cricket knows the build-up to those games, and sometimes they don’t reach any great heights, but that couldn’t have gotten any higher."

The India-Pakistan game garnered massive viewership and an atmosphere that will be very difficult to replicate. The close game earned massive plaudits from fans and pundits alike, with some terming it the best T20I match of all time.

"Obviously there’s been some frustrations with the weather, but putting that aside, there’s been some extraordinary results" - Adam Gilchrist

The ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup has already etched its place in history with some memorable sets of fixtures across the qualifiers as well as the Super 12 stage.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Who do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔



Full bit.ly/T20WC22-Standi… Group 1 is still wide open with a game to go for each teamWho do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔Full #T20WorldCup standings Group 1 is still wide open with a game to go for each team 👀Who do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔Full #T20WorldCup standings ➡ bit.ly/T20WC22-Standi… https://t.co/bf3WeHltle

Opining that the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is showcasing the impact of the shortest format in the sport, Gilchrist said:

"Oh, look, obviously there’s been some frustrations with the weather, but putting that aside, there’s been some extraordinary results."

Gilchrist continued:

"I think that the big indicator out of this particular tournament is showing just what positive effect the T20 format has had on the cricketing landscape in bringing the lesser-known nations closer to being competitive and indeed beating on some occasions the more established cricketing nations."

The two-time champions West Indies failed to make it out of the preliminary qualifiers while Namibia etched a famous win over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament. In the Super 12 stage, Zimbabwe and Ireland recorded famous wins over Pakistan and England, respectively, to mark their presence.

The tournament is currently heading towards the business end with a tight finish expected across both the groups in terms of semi-final berths.

Was the India-Pakistan contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 the greatest T20I of all time? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who will be the top Indian run-scorer in today's match against Bangladesh? Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya 36 votes