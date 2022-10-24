"I feel he will be India's future captain in white-ball cricket" - Brad Hogg heaps praise on star Indian all-rounder

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes Hardik Pandya has all the credentials to become India's white-ball captain in the future. He was impressed with the way Pandya motivated Virat Kohli to keep going and ensured that he stuck around with his former captain.

Initially, Kohli struggled to find the middle of the bat and Brad Hogg reminded everyone that it was Hardik Pandya who began to take on the Pakistan spinners. The 51-year-old reckons this helped Kohli get that much-needed breathing space for which he covered up beautifully in the end.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Monday, Brad Hogg explained the leadership traits that Pandya has, saying:

"Pandya was the one who took the pressure off Virat Kohli by finding boundaries. It was not just his batting, but also his mindset. He went to Kohli and said, 'We can do this, mate!' That's why I feel he will be India's future captain in white-ball cricket. One of the most vital players you can have in your T20 team."

"I don't think I have seen a better shot" - Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli's 6 off Haris Rauf

Brad Hogg believes the turning point of India's chase was when they needed 28 runs off eight balls and Kohli smashed Haris Rauf for a six straight down the ground. The unique part about the shot was that the ball was nowhere near the fuller length, which proved how incredibly well Kohli had timed that shot.

Hogg feels this shot put Rauf under pressure due to which he erred in line and length and helped Kohli get another six off the next ball:

"That six to Rauf off the fifth ball, that was about waist height and Kohli still managed to hit it straight down the ground. I don't think I have seen a better shot. That unsettled Rauf and his plans to bowl yorkers. He ended up bowling shortish at the pads and those were easy pickings for Kohli over fine leg."

Is Virat Kohli's innings at the MCG the best he has ever played in T20Is? Let us know in the comments.

