"I knew something was brewing" - AB de Villiers discloses details of chat he had with Virat Kohli before he scored 100

Virat Kohli completed his 71st international century in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8. Soon after Kohli touched the three-figure mark, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers disclosed that he had a conversation with him on the eve of the match.

Taking to Twitter, de Villiers first praised Kohli and described how he felt watching his former teammate in full flow again. A few minutes later, de Villiers added that he spoke with Kohli on Wednesday. During their conversation, the former South African player sensed that something special was brewing.

"When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend," de Villiers wrote on Twitter.

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17

Well played my friend When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewingWell played my friend When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪Well played my friend

AB de Villiers' tweets about Kohli have received thousands of likes inside a few hours. The first tweet posted by him has already gained more than 100,000 likes, whereas the aforementioned tweet has received around 75,000 likes on the micro-blogging platform so far.

Fans should note that this is not the first time Virat had a chat with AB de Villiers prior to an international match where he scored big. Back in 2021, when Kohli scored a fifty in the second T20I of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he revealed that he had a special chat with de Villiers just before the game.

Some members of the cricket universe cheekily wrote on social media that de Villiers should speak with Kohli before every match of the Indian team going forward.

I was a bit shocked: Virat Kohli reflects on his 71st international ton

Virat Kohli did not expect his century drought to end the way it did. (Image: getty)

Soon after scoring his 71st international century, Virat had a brief interview with the host broadcasters. The star Indian batter admitted that he did not expect to score his 71st international ton in the T20I format, which is why he was a little shocked after achieving the feat.

"I was a bit shocked because this was the format I was least expecting to get a hundred in. This is a moment that is very special for me and the team as well," said Kohli.

In response, Afghanistan never looked in line to chase down the target. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was unstoppable with the new ball, picking up the first four wickets. At the time of writing, the Afghans were at 90/8 in 18.1 overs.

How many more hundreds will Virat Kohli score in 2022? Share your views in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das