"I’m 29 years old and I still have that dream" - Liam Livingstone eager to play Test cricket

England's white-ball specialist Liam Livingstone remains keen to represent the national team in Test cricket. Livingstone, who has been included in the squad for the three-Test tour of Pakistan in December, has admitted that this has always been his dream.
The hard-hitting batter is one of the two uncapped players in the 15-man squad for the tour of Pakistan. The Lancashire all-rounder earned his first call-up to the Test squad when England toured New Zealand for two matches in 2018 but did not get a game.
Speaking to The Guardian, the all-rounder feels the aggressive style of play instilled by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum should help fulfill his dream well. He explained:
"I have played a lot of franchise cricket but there’s nothing quite like fulfilling a dream that you always had as a little kid. And for me, the dream was always to play Test cricket for England. I’m 29 years old and I still have that dream.
"Obviously, Stokesy and Baz have seen something in me and I think my character and style of play will suit that environment really well."
He admitted that playing red-ball cricket for England is an unrealized dream and continued:
"I've fulfilled a lot of dreams over the last few years. Playing in a World Cup, playing for England, playing in the IPL. But there’s one burning dream that I have had since I was a little kid and that’s to play Test cricket. That will never change."
It's worth noting that the right-handed batter hasn't played long-form cricket since September of 2021. However, Livingston's numbers are encouraging as he has scored 3069 runs in 62 first-class games at 38.36 with seven tons while managing 43 scalps.
"The entertainment part of T20 cricket suited me really well" - Liam Livingstone
Livingstone admitted that playing the shortest format was far easier and more comforting as he began to enjoy his career. He explained:
"The entertainment part of T20 cricket suited me really well. I found a way to play that turned me into a matchwinner and an entertainer. It got me back into playing international cricket.
"But the biggest turning point for me was not waking up every morning thinking: ‘How do I get back into the England team?’ I started waking up in the morning with a smile on my face, traveling the world and enjoying my career."
Livingstone is currently nursing an ankle injury that he suffered during The Hundred. He will aim to return in time for England's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan on October 17.