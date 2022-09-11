"I’m getting old myself, so I’m probably the next one to retire" - Steve Smith jokes about succeeding Aaron Finch as ODI captain

Star Australian batter Steve Smith joked about being the next one to retire when asked about the possibility of succeeding Aaron Finch as ODI skipper. The right-handed batter said he remains unsure about returning to the role, given his age.

Opener Finch retired from ODI cricket after Sunday's third ODI against New Zealand at Cairns, given his poor run with the bat.

The 35-year-old endorsed Smith and David Warner amongst his successors and claimed that the Cape Town incident in 2018 shouldn't have any bearing on their return to captaincy.

When asked about the possibility of captaining Australia again, the New South Wales batter said he was unsure about taking it up.

He stated, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald:

"I can’t say what would happen if they asked me. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know what to do right now. I’m getting old myself, so I’m probably the next one to retire. So we’ll see."

It's worth noting that the New South Wales batter has captained Australia in 51 ODIs, winning 25 and losing 23. However, former vice-captain David Warner also remains a leading candidate, with considerable leadership experience.

The likes of Finch and Pat Cummins have also called for Cricket Australia to overturn the leadership ban on Warner.

Steve Smith scores a match-winning hundred as Australia seal a 3-0 series win over New Zealand

Steve Smith raises his bat after his 12th ODI hundred. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Smith starred in Australia's 25-run victory over the Kiwis, scoring 105 off 131 deliveries to lift his side from 16-2 in the sixth over to 267-5. The 33-year-old added 118 and 69 with Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey, respectively.

Although the visitors started their chase well, the Aussie bowlers hit back regularly, beginning with Devon Conway's wicket. Although Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets, Sean Abbott was the most economical Aussie bowler with figures of 10-3-31-2.

The right-hander, who also took three catches, claimed the player of the match and the player of the series award. The right-handed batter scored a gritty 94-ball 61 in the second ODI to fashion the home side's 113-run victory.

With 120 points, Australia have surged to second position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table.

