"I'm going to go back to the top" - Aaron Finch to open in the 2nd T20I against England

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has stated that he will return to the opening spot for the second T20I against England. The right-handed batter revealed that the Aussies played Cameron Green as an opener in recent games to try out new things ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Green, who had an impressive T20I series in India as an opener, continued in the same role against West Indies and England. In contrast, Finch batted at No. 4 in the first T20I against the West Indies and at No. 3 in the second.

He once again batted at No. 4 in the opening game against England on Sunday, October 9.

Speaking to Fox Cricket after the first T20I against England, Finch stated that opening with Green was about trying new things and giving ample opportunities in case of any injury before the T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old, who passed the 3000-run mark in T20Is, said:

"We're going to keep trying things. I'm going to go back to the top for the next game, which was always the plan. We'd get to the first two (T20s against West Indies) and then this game, then I'd go back to the top as preparation for the World Cup. It was just about giving 'Greeny' an opportunity at the top and to keep trying things.

"After this little burst, especially with guys coming off a lot of injuries as well, you have to be prepared. So just trying to get as many games into Greeny in case he has to be called into the squad."

While Green performed impressively with the bat in the T20I series in India, the all-rounder has struggled in home conditions. Finch, meanwhile, scored a match-winning fifty in the first T20I against the West Indies on the Gold Coast.

"Nathan Ellis was outstanding on a really good batting surface" - Aaron Finch

Nathan Ellis bowled outstandingly against England. (Credits: Getty)

Finch hailed Nathan Ellis' bowling efforts (4-0-20-3) against England and how the pacer trains to thrive at every opportunity he gets. The Victorian explained:

"Nathan Ellis was outstanding on a really good batting surface. He was unbelievable. He's a fantastic bowler. He's done it at domestic level, he's done it every chance he's had with Australia.

"He's been so close a lot of times. The fact he keeps fronting up, he's been 12th man on a lot of tours, the fact that every time, he gets an opportunity, he takes it. He trains the house down, he's just a brilliant person to have around the team."

Ellis' efforts, however, went in vain as England scored a match-winning total of 208 in 20 overs in Perth on Sunday. In reply, the hosts only managed 200.

The second game will take place in Canberra on Wednesday, October 12.

Poll : 0 votes