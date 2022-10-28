"I rotate the strike well against spinners" - Shubman Gill ready for a middle-order role in ODIs

India's young batter Shubman Gill remains open to slot in the middle order for one-day internationals. The right-handed batter reflected that his maiden ODI hundred this year also came against batting at the first drop.

Gill has played 12 ODIs since making his debut against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019. The 23-year-old has opened on eight occasions among them and batted at three of the remaining four.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the young prodigy said he trusts his game against spinners. He admitted that he is ready for a middle-order role if the team management asks him to perform it.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shubman Gill with his maiden ODI century in just 82 balls. What a knock by Gill, he's been amazing so far in his ODI career.



Well played, Gill! Shubman Gill with his maiden ODI century in just 82 balls. What a knock by Gill, he's been amazing so far in his ODI career.Well played, Gill! https://t.co/u7xT8Dz5sM

He said:

"My game all-round is very good and I rotate the strike well against spinners. So even if I get a chance in the middle order, I am ready for that. If the team management is looking at me in the middle order, then I am ready for it. When I scored that hundred in Zimbabwe, I was batting at one down, I didn't open. So one down or two down, whatever the team needs, I am ready."

The Punjab-born batter averages a healthy 57.90, scoring his first ODI hundred against Zimbabwe in Harare. He slammed 130 off 97 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six.

"You get a different type of confidence when you do well in red-ball cricket" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been slightly inconsistent in Test cricket. (Credits: Getty)

The youngster stated that playing red-ball cricket remains his priority and he is aware of keeping his concentration intact when on a flow. He said:

"The red-ball format is very important to me. You get a different type of confidence when you do well in red-ball cricket. I am ready to bat wherever there's a vacant spot in the side. I don't think there is anything wrong with my technique."

Gill further added:

"When your concentration is disturbed, or you relax a little bit, and then if a good ball comes, you miss it. I think it always happens with me that I am batting well and then I get out."

Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 @GlamCricket



Shubman Gill departs after a classy 92 on his Glamorgan debut



Two balls later, the umpires decide that bad light will stop play and the players head off the field



#GLAMvWOR | #GoGlam 𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧Shubman Gill departs after a classy 92 on his Glamorgan debutTwo balls later, the umpires decide that bad light will stop play and the players head off the field 𝗕𝗔𝗗 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 💡Shubman Gill departs after a classy 92 on his Glamorgan debut Two balls later, the umpires decide that bad light will stop play and the players head off the field#GLAMvWOR | #GoGlam https://t.co/yNKEDSHdxs

The right-handed batter recently had a stint with Glamorgan, scoring 244 runs with a century and two fifties in three matches.

