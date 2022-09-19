"I don't think Arshdeep is ready" - Former India cricketer prefers Harshal Patel over the young left-arm seamer to handle death overs in IND vs AUS 2022 series

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Arshdeep Singh is still not ready to play at the highest level. The left-arm seamer played all of the matches in the Men in Blue's tour of the West Indies and the recently concluded Asia Cup.

But he will find stiff competition for his spot following the return of Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

Noting that Harshal should be partnered with Bumrah in the death overs ahead of Arshdeep Singh, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Harshal Patel has shown his ability in the IPL and in subcontinent pitches as well. He bowls the toughest overs of an innings. Will he be able to do bowl three or four overs in the back end of an innings is a huge question."

Chopra added:

"Either one of Arshdeep or Harshal will play and I don't think Arshdeep is quite ready, to be honest."

Harshal was called up to the national side after the T20 World Cup primarily for his death bowling. He has picked up 22 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 8.58 and last played during the tour of England, before an injury ruled him out of India's recent assignments.

"These six matches are crucial for Bumrah to get back into form" - Aakash Chopra

Team India sorely missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup, especially since they lost two matches in the last over.

The ace bowler has regained full fitness after undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The bowling spearhead returns to the setup for the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup 2022.

Opining that the sooner Bumrah finds his rhythm following an injury layoff, the better India are poised for the tournament, Chopra said:

"Bumrah has not played for a while. but he is class, he will find his groove and rhythm quickly, but it might take a bit of time as well. These six matches are crucial for Bumrah to get back into form."

It is yet to be seen how Team India alter their bowling combination after the returns of Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

What should Team India's pace attack be for the three-match T20I series against Australia?

