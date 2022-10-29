Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer wants the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties and even went to the extent of saying that he will go to Mars to see the arch-rivals play against each other.

The political tension has halted any bilateral ties between the two nations for almost a decade. Pakistan traveled to India for a six-match white-ball series in 2013, which remains the last bilateral series between them.

"I would love to see India-Pakistan play anywhere. I will even go to Mars if India and Pakistan play there," Engineer was quoted as saying to Khaleej Times when asked about England’s proposal to host a bilateral series between the arch-rivals.

A batter way ahead of time, Engineer was one of the most flamboyant cricketers going around in the 1960s and 70s.

However, he never played a match against Pakistan as the government back then didn’t allow any cricketing ties between the two nations. Engineer is currently on commentary duty with a local radio for the T20 World Cup.

"To have an India-Pakistan series in England or in the UAE would be absolutely fantastic. You know there have been some great games in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and especially Sharjah which created such excitement those days,” Engineer said.

"So I hope they resume playing each other, wherever it maybe, Dubai or England. But unfortunately, I am not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It's up to the powers that be, it's up to the government. They take the decisions," he added.

Farokh Engineer loved the camaradrie between India and Pakistan players

Riding on a sensational knock by Virat Kohli, India defeated Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup game at the MCG last Sunday. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries to take the Men in Blue to an unlikely victory.

India won the match on the final delivery but things were far from ideal in the final over. Mohammad Nawaz bowled a waist-high full toss, which was deemed a no-ball and proved to be a decisive factor in the outcome of the game. Kohli smashed a six and collected three extra runs from the free-hit delivery.

Engineer felt that India was a bit lucky in the final over but hailed Kohli for a once-in-a-lifetime knock.

"Virat Kohli played a phenomenal innings. India did have a bit of luck and in that last over, we saw everything. It was a fitting finish to an India-Pakistan match. But what pleased me most was the friendliness of the players on the pitch. It was played in a great atmosphere, with great camaraderie," he said.

While India have won both their matches in their T20 World Cup campaign so far, Pakistan have lost both and are staring at a Super 12 exit. Pakistan need to win their remaining three games and hope other results go their way in order to sneak in through to the final four.

