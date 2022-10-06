[In Pictures] Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni shoot an ad together

Two of India’s biggest cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, were seen together during an ad shoot. Pictures of the same have gone viral on social media platforms.

Both Tendulkar and Dhoni are former captains of the Indian cricket team, apart from being legendary batters in their own right. MSD was the skipper when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. Tendulkar was the senior-most member of the team as India lifted the trophy after 28 years.

In images that flood social media, the two cricketing greats are seen on a tennis court with racquets in hand. In some pictures, the pair have been captured interacting in a light-hearted mood.

The cricketing giants during a discussion.

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-getter in international cricket and the only player with 100 international tons. In a career spanning 24 years, he played 664 matches across three formats of the game, amassing 34357 runs. He notched up 51 hundreds in 200 Tests and 49 three-figure scores in 463 ODI matches.

Both Sachin and MSD are former Indian captains.

Dhoni, meanwhile, retired from international cricket in August 2020. He scored 4876 runs in 90 Tests and 10773 runs in 350 ODIs. The legendary keeper-batter also notched up 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

The duo were part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

MSD is regarded as one of the greatest international captains ever in white-ball cricket. He is the only leader to have won all three ICC limited-overs trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Before shooting the ad with Tendulkar, Dhoni was also spotted playing golf with another cricketing legend, Kapil Dev, a few days ago.

What Dhoni said on the comparison between Tendulkar and Kohli

It’s no secret that current batting superstar Virat Kohli is often compared to Tendulkar. At a recent event, MSD, who has captained both players, was asked for his comments on the Tendulkar vs Kohli debate. He said:

“I have always believed not to compare individuals. But, yes, you admire the talent. Sachin was by far the best batsman that I have personally seen. When it comes to the work ethics, I feel, both Virat and Sachin, you know, they were just brilliant.

“Whenever they would turn up for the next session, they would try to get something out of it, something productive. Even if it’s the worst of facilities or even if it’s raining, you know, they’ll try to get something positive out of it.”

Ritesh @Sachislife



~ MS Dhoni.



"Sachin was by far the best batsman, you know, that I have personally seen."
~ MS Dhoni.

Kohli is part of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team that will feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia, which will be played from October 16 to November 13.

