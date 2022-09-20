IND vs AUS 2022: "Afghaneshwar Kumar par vishwas mat karo"- Furious fans roast Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Team India fail to defend 209

It was deja vu for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and India as they failed to defend a total for the third time in their last four games,. The Men in Blue were absolutely thumped by Australia on Tuesday (September 20) in Mohali as the visitors achieved their second-highest run-chase in T20Is.
With Australia needing 55 runs off their last four overs, it looked like things were under control for the hosts. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/52) once again failed to deliver at the death. Harshal Patel (0/49), who was returning from an injury, was smashed for 22 runs off his final over.
Despite picking up a cluster of wickets in the middle-overs, India couldn't handle Australia's batting depth as they chased down the target of 209 with relative ease. Matthew Wade was just too good with his blitz of 45* off 21 balls and proved why he is still one of the best finishers in this format.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Team India's bowling performance, especially with that of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he was disappointing even in the Asia Cup. Here are some of the reactions:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel's death bowling form huge concern for Team India
Although Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch early, it was Cameron Green who thumped the Indian bowlers right from the get-go. His fantastic partnership with Steve Smith put the Aussies ahead in the chase.
Axar Patel was simply brilliant with the ball as he picked up three wickets and went for just 17 runs in his four overs, an incredible achievement in a 200+ chase. Umesh Yadav picked up the wickets of Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the same over and India came roaring back into the contest.
But just when they thought they had the game covered, Wade reminded everyone of his knock in the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup with a similar performance at Mohali.
Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel looked short of ideas as Australia won the game comfortably. These are worrying signs for the Men in Blue as they look overdependent on Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance.