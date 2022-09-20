Create

IND vs AUS 2022: "Afghaneshwar Kumar par vishwas mat karo"- Furious fans roast Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Team India fail to defend 209

Fans slammed Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India failed to defend a mammoth total. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Sep 20, 2022 11:45 PM IST

It was deja vu for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and India as they failed to defend a total for the third time in their last four games,. The Men in Blue were absolutely thumped by Australia on Tuesday (September 20) in Mohali as the visitors achieved their second-highest run-chase in T20Is.

With Australia needing 55 runs off their last four overs, it looked like things were under control for the hosts. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/52) once again failed to deliver at the death. Harshal Patel (0/49), who was returning from an injury, was smashed for 22 runs off his final over.

Despite picking up a cluster of wickets in the middle-overs, India couldn't handle Australia's batting depth as they chased down the target of 209 with relative ease. Matthew Wade was just too good with his blitz of 45* off 21 balls and proved why he is still one of the best finishers in this format.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Team India's bowling performance, especially with that of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he was disappointing even in the Asia Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Man of the Match 😢101 runs in 48 balls #INDvsAUS#Bhuvi https://t.co/wDbxbrIa5P
This made me sad #INDvsAUS #Bhuvi https://t.co/Ze7jJYoXYj
I can't believe what am I watchingSame highlights of whole Asia cup Rohit Failed, Kohli failed, Bowlers failed, Harshal bashed and Bhuvi throwing wides Dumb @BCCI forget winning T20 world cup with these clowns...Literal Mood of every Indian fans:#INDvsAUS https://t.co/9lF1ZGDo5K
Hattrick of Bhuvi 19th over and same result😭
Gautam Gombir was fighting as to why people aren’t recognising a fifer by Bhuvi in the AFG match and clapping for Kolly century. 🤣🤣🤣
When you know that Bhuvi will bowl the 19th over 😭😭 #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/KaVOdNP0Uo
Thank you Bhuvi for all the memories 😔👍🏻
Bhuvi when Rohit asks him to bowl 19th over. https://t.co/IjTn8DLTUg
Umpires when Bhuvi bowls the 17th and 19th over https://t.co/A4xb3JL4oS
Mai bar bar keh rahi hu.. Please afghaneshwar kumar par vishwas mat karo. Harshal , Bumrah & Arshdeep are best 3 bowlers of india in T20s. They should play all matches in #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvAUS #cricket #INDvsAUS
Agli baar Bhuvi ko 19th over di toh teri bhi keto diet shuru karwa dunga https://t.co/lKaTIt4ldr
this too shall pass, stay strong.#bhuvneshwarkumar https://t.co/JqWYgUxBy4
0/46 vs WI1/52 vs SL1/43 vs SA1/54 vs IRE0/49 vs AUS*Harshal Patel ~ 1st Indian bowler to Concede 40 or more runs 5 times in a Calendar Year in T20I#INDvsAUS
We cannot go to Australia with such horrible bowling lineup , Sorry. Boom and Arshdeep needed in XI.
Gautam Gambhir today: "There was a guy from Meerut who leaked 52 runs and I don't think anyone knows about that." #INDvsAUS
Saying this again use Bhuvi for only one over in last 5 overs.
India's bowling Plan A, B, C, D for the World Cup: Bumrah and hope.
About time bhuvi gets injured and is replaced by one of shami or Deepak chahar
Third class performance, our bowlers fit only to bowl against Uganda and Kazakhstan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel's death bowling form huge concern for Team India

Although Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch early, it was Cameron Green who thumped the Indian bowlers right from the get-go. His fantastic partnership with Steve Smith put the Aussies ahead in the chase.

Axar Patel was simply brilliant with the ball as he picked up three wickets and went for just 17 runs in his four overs, an incredible achievement in a 200+ chase. Umesh Yadav picked up the wickets of Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the same over and India came roaring back into the contest.

But just when they thought they had the game covered, Wade reminded everyone of his knock in the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup with a similar performance at Mohali.

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel looked short of ideas as Australia won the game comfortably. These are worrying signs for the Men in Blue as they look overdependent on Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance.

