IND vs AUS 2022: "Afghaneshwar Kumar par vishwas mat karo"- Furious fans roast Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Team India fail to defend 209

It was deja vu for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and India as they failed to defend a total for the third time in their last four games,. The Men in Blue were absolutely thumped by Australia on Tuesday (September 20) in Mohali as the visitors achieved their second-highest run-chase in T20Is.

With Australia needing 55 runs off their last four overs, it looked like things were under control for the hosts. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/52) once again failed to deliver at the death. Harshal Patel (0/49), who was returning from an injury, was smashed for 22 runs off his final over.

Despite picking up a cluster of wickets in the middle-overs, India couldn't handle Australia's batting depth as they chased down the target of 209 with relative ease. Matthew Wade was just too good with his blitz of 45* off 21 balls and proved why he is still one of the best finishers in this format.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Team India's bowling performance, especially with that of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he was disappointing even in the Asia Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

rdxrasel7 @rdxrasel7

101 runs in 48 balls

#INDvsAUS

#Bhuvi Man of the Match101 runs in 48 balls

Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 @Anubhav_Memerz



Same highlights of whole Asia cup



Rohit Failed, Kohli failed, Bowlers failed, Harshal bashed and Bhuvi throwing wides



Dumb



Literal Mood of every Indian fans:

Same highlights of whole Asia cup

Rohit Failed, Kohli failed, Bowlers failed, Harshal bashed and Bhuvi throwing wides

Dumb

Literal Mood of every Indian fans:

#INDvsAUS

ganesh @breathMessi21 Hattrick of Bhuvi 19th over and same result Hattrick of Bhuvi 19th over and same result😭

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Gautam Gombir was fighting as to why people aren’t recognising a fifer by Bhuvi in the AFG match and clapping for Kolly century. 🤣🤣🤣 Gautam Gombir was fighting as to why people aren’t recognising a fifer by Bhuvi in the AFG match and clapping for Kolly century. 🤣🤣🤣

Rowdy @_Rowdy01

#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS When you know that Bhuvi will bowl the 19th over When you know that Bhuvi will bowl the 19th over 😭😭 #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/KaVOdNP0Uo

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani 🏻 Thank you Bhuvi for all the memories Thank you Bhuvi for all the memories 😔👍🏻

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Bhuvi when Rohit asks him to bowl 19th over. Bhuvi when Rohit asks him to bowl 19th over. https://t.co/IjTn8DLTUg

Titu @TituTweets_ Umpires when Bhuvi bowls the 17th and 19th over Umpires when Bhuvi bowls the 17th and 19th over https://t.co/A4xb3JL4oS

Visheshta Jotwani 🎀☮️ @visheshtaa_j



Harshal , Bumrah & Arshdeep are best 3 bowlers of india in T20s.

They should play all matches in



Mai bar bar keh rahi hu.. Please afghaneshwar kumar par vishwas mat karo.Harshal , Bumrah & Arshdeep are best 3 bowlers of india in T20s.They should play all matches in

#INDvAUS #cricket #INDvsAUS

Sagar @sagarcasm Agli baar Bhuvi ko 19th over di toh teri bhi keto diet shuru karwa dunga Agli baar Bhuvi ko 19th over di toh teri bhi keto diet shuru karwa dunga https://t.co/lKaTIt4ldr

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

1/52 vs SL

1/43 vs SA

1/54 vs IRE

0/49 vs AUS*



Harshal Patel ~ 1st Indian bowler to Concede 40 or more runs 5 times in a Calendar Year in T20I



0/46 vs WI
1/52 vs SL
1/43 vs SA
1/54 vs IRE
0/49 vs AUS*

Harshal Patel ~ 1st Indian bowler to Concede 40 or more runs 5 times in a Calendar Year in T20I

#INDvsAUS

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 We cannot go to Australia with such horrible bowling lineup , Sorry. Boom and Arshdeep needed in XI. We cannot go to Australia with such horrible bowling lineup , Sorry. Boom and Arshdeep needed in XI.

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Gautam Gambhir today: "There was a guy from Meerut who leaked 52 runs and I don't think anyone knows about that." #INDvsAUS Gautam Gambhir today: "There was a guy from Meerut who leaked 52 runs and I don't think anyone knows about that." #INDvsAUS

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Saying this again use Bhuvi for only one over in last 5 overs. Saying this again use Bhuvi for only one over in last 5 overs.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm India's bowling Plan A, B, C, D for the World Cup: Bumrah and hope. India's bowling Plan A, B, C, D for the World Cup: Bumrah and hope.

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade About time bhuvi gets injured and is replaced by one of shami or Deepak chahar About time bhuvi gets injured and is replaced by one of shami or Deepak chahar

Udit @udit_buch Third class performance, our bowlers fit only to bowl against Uganda and Kazakhstan Third class performance, our bowlers fit only to bowl against Uganda and Kazakhstan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel's death bowling form huge concern for Team India

Although Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch early, it was Cameron Green who thumped the Indian bowlers right from the get-go. His fantastic partnership with Steve Smith put the Aussies ahead in the chase.

Axar Patel was simply brilliant with the ball as he picked up three wickets and went for just 17 runs in his four overs, an incredible achievement in a 200+ chase. Umesh Yadav picked up the wickets of Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the same over and India came roaring back into the contest.

But just when they thought they had the game covered, Wade reminded everyone of his knock in the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup with a similar performance at Mohali.

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel looked short of ideas as Australia won the game comfortably. These are worrying signs for the Men in Blue as they look overdependent on Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance.

