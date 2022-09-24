IND vs AUS 2022: “His place is confirmed”- Saba Karim hails Axar Patel's contributions ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has praised all-rounder Axar Patel for his bowling performance against Australia in the second T20I on Friday (September 23). The spinner proved to be a game changer for the Men in Blue by dismissing Australian power-hitters Glenn Maxwell (0) and Tim David (2) cheaply.

The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 2/13 in his two overs to help the hosts restrict T20 world champions Australia to 90/5 in 8 overs.

#INDvAUS That Wicket Feeling!Another wicket for @akshar2026 Another success with the ball for #TeamIndia Tim David departs.Follow the match That Wicket Feeling! 🙌 🙌Another wicket for @akshar2026! 👌Another success with the ball for #TeamIndia! 👏Tim David departs. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I #INDvAUS https://t.co/Y4s6gpYGbI

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“Axar Patel has shown that his place is confirmed. He has the skills and maturity and bowled with a clever mindset. His contribution in consecutive games is very big for the Indian team.”

He continued:

“Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was very good. It was a bold move to bowl Axar Patel in the powerplay and it completely changed the game, which included a run-out from Virat Kohli and the wicket of Glenn Maxwell on the very first ball he faced. Axar also bowled the fourth over, where he took the wicket of Tim David. He got rid of two big power-hitters from Australia.”

Axar was also the stand-out bowler for India in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday, where he finished with 3/17.

“Best replacement for Jadeja”- Saba Karim backs Axar Patel for his all-round performance

Karim feels Axar Patel is the best replacement for injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He said that the Gujarat-based cricketer is a handy option in the batting unit. The former Indian selector said:

“Axar is coming into the team in place of Ravindra Jadeja and performing for the side, which shows his strong mindset. His batting is also improving and I think he is the best replacement for Jadeja.”

The southpaw recently struck an unbeaten 40-ball 64 to help India win the second ODI by two wickets in the recently concluded tour of the West Indies. It is worth mentioning that Axar has scored 24 half-centuries in his First Class and List A career.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Axar Patel came when India need 114 runs from 74 balls and then he smashed 64* from 35 balls - He has improved a lot with bat in this year. Axar Patel came when India need 114 runs from 74 balls and then he smashed 64* from 35 balls - He has improved a lot with bat in this year. https://t.co/d3Yu2AH0o8

With the T20I series tied at 1-1, Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action in the series decider in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

