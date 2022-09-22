IND vs AUS 2022: "Azharuddin has 10 letters and so does corruption" - Twitterati slam HCA president for stampede in Hyderabad 

Cricket fans were livid with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), and the latter's president Mohammad Azharuddin for the stampede at Hyderabad's Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday, September 21.

Over 10,000 people gathered for just 3,000 offline tickets for the third India-Australia T20I, which the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host on Sunday, September 25. Twenty people were injured, seven of them critically, when police resorted to lathi charge to clear the crowd that tried to barge into the ground.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, September 20, that due to a server issue with the official ticket seller, PayTM, some tickets will be sold offline on Thursday, September 22. However, due to a lack of clarity, fans started gathering on Wednesday itself.

According to The Indian Express, the situation got worse when they were told only two tickets would be made available per person and that too of certain stands. Police criticized the HCA for improper arrangements.

Meanwhile, fans criticized Azharuddin, who was appointed HCA president in 2019 and pointed to his involvement with the match-fixing scandal in 2000. They also blamed the BCCI for trusting the HCA, which is hosting an international match after nearly three years.

The following are the best reactions:

@Coreena Enet Suares @CoreenaSuares2 For reasons best known to Paytm. On 21 Sept, HCA announced offline counter at Gymkhana grounds- Secunderabad. Few cricket fans stood in the queue since wee hours. Crowds turned restive, Police had to restore to mild lathi charge.Traffic went for a toss at already cramped junction For reasons best known to Paytm. On 21 Sept, HCA announced offline counter at Gymkhana grounds- Secunderabad. Few cricket fans stood in the queue since wee hours. Crowds turned restive, Police had to restore to mild lathi charge.Traffic went for a toss at already cramped junction https://t.co/SzFZ24mLTF

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. https://t.co/OIP96BClOH

Vamsi Cherukuri @Vamsicherukuri7

What we witnessed today is gonna happen in future too unless someone takes a strict action.

#HyderabadCricketAssociation twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s… Ambati Rayudu @RayuduAmbati Hello sir @KTRTRS , I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. Ambati Rayudu has highlighted the issues way back in 2019 but neither the government nor the HCA has taken any action. At the end money matters for everyoneWhat we witnessed today is gonna happen in future too unless someone takes a strict action. Ambati Rayudu has highlighted the issues way back in 2019 but neither the government nor the HCA has taken any action. At the end money matters for everyone💰What we witnessed today is gonna happen in future too unless someone takes a strict action.#HyderabadCricketAssociation twitter.com/RayuduAmbati/s…

JAI @tinku88972

#HyderabadCricketAssociation

#HCA

#INDvsAUS #3rdt20

@ChilipiChimtu @sumanthdsr7

#hyderabadtickets Me after knowing that there are so many people at Gymkhana ground Hyderabad and trying to become rich by selling them .. Me after knowing that there are so many people at Gymkhana ground Hyderabad and trying to become rich by selling them ..😌#HyderabadCricketAssociation #HCA #INDvsAUS #3rdt20@ChilipiChimtu @sumanthdsr7#hyderabadtickets https://t.co/2xZJdcXUkq

C.VENKATESH @C4CRICVENKATESH This is the scene at Gymkhana ground today. Cricket fans of Hyd are extremely agitated as only very few got the tkts. HCA is acting in an irresponsible way. Are they not answerable to the fans? The state government shud immediately order an enquiry on this tickets scam. @KTRTRS This is the scene at Gymkhana ground today. Cricket fans of Hyd are extremely agitated as only very few got the tkts. HCA is acting in an irresponsible way. Are they not answerable to the fans? The state government shud immediately order an enquiry on this tickets scam. @KTRTRS

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Feel for the Hyderabad cricket fans, they are standing in the queue from 3 am.

Feel for the Hyderabad cricket fans, they are standing in the queue from 3 am.https://t.co/cZBgSQaCUa And Hyderabad police ended up lathi-charging the fans, who lined up for tickets since last night. Why can't there be better arrangements when thousands of fans are expected? Fans can't be treated like this. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… And Hyderabad police ended up lathi-charging the fans, who lined up for tickets since last night. Why can't there be better arrangements when thousands of fans are expected? Fans can't be treated like this. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Vijay Arumugam @vijayarumugam @Coreena Enet Suares @CoreenaSuares2



Paytm on Thursday opened counter at Gymkhana grounds- to sell tickets for the



@NewsMeter_In #Update : 20 injured. 7 Shifted to yashoda Hospital Secunderabad. They have minor injuries. Treated at out patient level and kept for observation.Paytm on Thursday opened counter at Gymkhana grounds- to sell tickets for the #IndiaAustralia match on 25th Sept #Update: 20 injured. 7 Shifted to yashoda Hospital Secunderabad. They have minor injuries. Treated at out patient level and kept for observation.Paytm on Thursday opened counter at Gymkhana grounds- to sell tickets for the #IndiaAustralia match on 25th Sept @NewsMeter_In https://t.co/U0r1ejd7F4 BCCI is the richest & the most powerful cricket board in the world. India/Hyderabad is a software powerhouse. The Indian cricket fans are the most passionate. Yet, cricket fans from Hyderabad are treated like this, trying to get tickets for an #INDvsAUS cricket game. Shocking. twitter.com/CoreenaSuares2… BCCI is the richest & the most powerful cricket board in the world. India/Hyderabad is a software powerhouse. The Indian cricket fans are the most passionate. Yet, cricket fans from Hyderabad are treated like this, trying to get tickets for an #INDvsAUS cricket game. Shocking. twitter.com/CoreenaSuares2…

Vijay Arumugam @vijayarumugam Though Atherton is employed by Sky Sports, he criticised the 100, on Sky's broadcast. Harsha Bhogle hasn't tweeted about the Hyderabad incident. Yes, the employer contract with BCCI prohibits any criticism. That's the sad state of BCCI-controlled cricket journalism in India. Though Atherton is employed by Sky Sports, he criticised the 100, on Sky's broadcast. Harsha Bhogle hasn't tweeted about the Hyderabad incident. Yes, the employer contract with BCCI prohibits any criticism. That's the sad state of BCCI-controlled cricket journalism in India.

PK Sachinist @pksachinist



When you can’t organise the matches well, stop hosting matches in Hyderabad



ppl standing in lines r not criminals , common fans.

plz look sir. Who will tale responsibility of what’s happening at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad? @azharflicks or Hyderabad police ?When you can’t organise the matches well, stop hosting matches in Hyderabad @BCCI ppl standing in lines r not criminals , common fans. @KTRTRS plz look sir. Who will tale responsibility of what’s happening at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad? @azharflicks or Hyderabad police ? When you can’t organise the matches well, stop hosting matches in Hyderabad @BCCI ppl standing in lines r not criminals , common fans. @KTRTRS plz look sir.

Hari Charan 🇮🇳 @Haricharan_9 A case should be filed against president Azharuddin and management. This is not at all right that Cricket fans getting injured in this chaos are very heartbreaking. HCA Never changed after Azhar and before Azhar. #HyderabadCricketAssociation A case should be filed against president Azharuddin and management. This is not at all right that Cricket fans getting injured in this chaos are very heartbreaking. HCA Never changed after Azhar and before Azhar. #HyderabadCricketAssociation

Chandu @ch7_chandu

should ban HCA president @azharflicks 🤡🤡 @BCCI should ban #HyderabadCricketAssociation permanently. HCA was fully corrupted and remove the match fixer azharuddin from the president post . HCA president @azharflicks 🤡🤡@BCCI should ban #HyderabadCricketAssociation permanently. HCA was fully corrupted and remove the match fixer azharuddin from the president post . https://t.co/cXyK7zdEBD

SportRadioAS 🇮🇳 @SportRadioAS1 @mufaddal_vohra Azzu Bhai has always maintained that he's never done anything wrong' @mufaddal_vohra Azzu Bhai has always maintained that he's never done anything wrong' 😈

Rishika Sadam @RishikaSadam #Hyderabad After total mess at Gymkhana stadium over #IndiavsAus tickets, Hyd Cricket Assoc President, former India Captain, #azharuddin says ‘It is not easy to hold a match.’ Also says, no more tickets available for sale (today.) In the room was also #Telangana Sports Minister. #Hyderabad After total mess at Gymkhana stadium over #IndiavsAus tickets, Hyd Cricket Assoc President, former India Captain, #azharuddin says ‘It is not easy to hold a match.’ Also says, no more tickets available for sale (today.) In the room was also #Telangana Sports Minister. https://t.co/F0phiJuVMH

Vasu @dorani_srinivas The Ticket fiasco by #HCA ,with Azharuddin at the helm , is proof enough of the existence of Murphy's Law ! The Ticket fiasco by #HCA ,with Azharuddin at the helm , is proof enough of the existence of Murphy's Law ! https://t.co/pjdwqC6COo

Meher Pratham @slippin__jimmy

Azharuddin has 10 letters so does corruption Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. https://t.co/OIP96BClOH Well done @azharflicks Azharuddin has 10 letters so does corruption twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Well done @azharflicks 👏Azharuddin has 10 letters so does corruption twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

... @RolexAdn



ban HyderabadCricketAssociation permanently, HCA was fully corrupted and remove the match fixer azharuddin from the president post



#Telangana #Hyderabad #T20 #INDvsAUS

CricketAssociation

#Gymkhana #HCA #gymkhanaground HCA president @azharflicks right now @BCCI ban HyderabadCricketAssociation permanently, HCA was fully corrupted and remove the match fixer azharuddin from the president post #Hyderabad CricketAssociation HCA president @azharflicks right now 😡@BCCI ban HyderabadCricketAssociation permanently, HCA was fully corrupted and remove the match fixer azharuddin from the president post#Telangana #Hyderabad #T20 #INDvsAUS#HyderabadCricketAssociation#Gymkhana #HCA #gymkhanaground https://t.co/lcLfFokgDM

Manish Goud @manishgoud44

#hca #bcci #gymkhanagrounds #Hyderabad @BCCI @SGanguly99 Dear Hca, shame on you for organizing this event. No proper management and no clarity over tickets. Fully corrupted. Fans are struggling so much to get tickets and you are playing around. Dear Hca, shame on you for organizing this event. No proper management and no clarity over tickets. Fully corrupted. Fans are struggling so much to get tickets and you are playing around. #hca #bcci #gymkhanagrounds #Hyderabad @BCCI @SGanguly99 https://t.co/4tWqpgiAUl

sambaiah kilaru @ksambaiah No apology from BCCI or HCA shows how pathetic these orgs for their customers. No responsibility to own. No apology from BCCI or HCA shows how pathetic these orgs for their customers. No responsibility to own.

"We have done nothing wrong" - Mohammad Azharuddin

Azharuddin firmly defended the HCA, saying the organization has "done nothing wrong". He said:

“We are holding a match. It is not easy. It is not like sitting here and talking…There are times, we are going to have problems here and there. What happened today is very unfortunate. I am with the people who are injured. We have done nothing wrong."

“I know people want to watch the game. There are only so many people who can watch, beyond that you cannot. Sometimes you cannot. We are trying our best.”

He also said the HCA will give more details after the match. India will take on Australia in the second match of the three-T20I series in Vidarbha on Thursday. The visitors are leading the rubber 1-0 after a four-wicket win in Mohali on Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far