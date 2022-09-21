IND vs AUS 2022: "Both of them were used completely differently than usual" - Ajay Jadeja on Rohit Sharma's plans for Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal in the 1st T20I

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja felt skipper Rohit Sharma had to alter his plans surrounding Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal while defending the 209-run target in the first T20I against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. Both bowlers collectively conceded 91 runs in 7.2 overs as the visitors recorded their highest run-chase against India in T20Is.

Chahal was introduced in the powerplay itself after the fall of the first wicket, while Patel bowled the sixth over of the innings. The leg-spinner consistently stuck with a defensive leg-stump line, but still found himself on the receiving end of boundaries. The right-arm pacer, returning from injury, went on to bowl the 10th over before coming back for the final stages of the innings.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill In the 12 inns that Chahal has bowled post the IPL, 7 times he has conceded runs at an ER of 8 or more.



2.1-0-26-0 v SA

4-0-49-1 v SA

4-0-32-2 v ENG

4-0-32-0 v PAK

4-0-43-1 v PAK

4-0-34-3 v SL

3.2-0-42-1 v AUS



India need better performances from him. In the 12 inns that Chahal has bowled post the IPL, 7 times he has conceded runs at an ER of 8 or more. 2.1-0-26-0 v SA4-0-49-1 v SA4-0-32-2 v ENG4-0-32-0 v PAK4-0-43-1 v PAK4-0-34-3 v SL3.2-0-42-1 v AUS India need better performances from him.

Opining that Chahal and Patel were not used in the second innings the way they usually are, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"There were two things in particular that went wrong. One is Chahal, because Rohit uses him as an attacking option bowler. The other is Harshal Patel, who is key, when it comes to the end."

Jadeja continued:

He had to bowl two of his overs in the start, something which was forced. Both of them were used completely differently than usual."

Patel's slower deliveries were far from effective on a flat surface as Matthew Wade struck him for three sixes in his final over. The wicketkeeper-batter was proficient at the back end of the innings and played the perfect finishing knock of 45 runs off just 21 deliveries to help the visitors cross the line.

"Still we are at the stage where we are not sure" - Ajay Jadeja

After rigorous experimentation over the course of the last 10 months, Team India are still in the zone of uncertainty when it comes to certain positions in the playing XI.

They are yet to pencil down their first-choice wicketkeeper and their third seamer in particular. A poor outing in the first T20I brought up even more questions to an already shaky foundation.

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I. Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I https://t.co/PvxtKxhpav

Noting that the team needs to lock in their choices in the playing XI as soon as possible, Jadeja said:

"I feel that Harshal Patel will certainly be part of the playing XI. So, the real call will be between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Another call would be between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Still we are at the stage where we are not sure, who to go with and that is only because you have too many options."

India will have to rack up wins in the remaining contests to secure a series win. Rohit's side are scheduled to take on the visitors in the second T20I on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur.

Who should be India's first-choice wicket-keeper between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far