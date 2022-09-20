IND vs AUS 2022: "Harshal Patel and Bumrah's match fitness and form will be tested" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of the upcoming T20I series for the pace duo

Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia will be a huge test for the returning pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. The pace duo missed Team India's recent outings due to injuries. They rejoined the squad after completing their rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue missed the services of Harshal and Bumrah during the 2022 Asia Cup campaign, where they failed to qualify for the final. With the T20 World Cup 2022 fast approaching, the pair have a short home season to regain their rhythm and form.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Can’t thank these men enough for their hardwork, expertise and all the hours they’ve put in to help me get back to the game 🏏 Can’t thank these men enough for their hardwork, expertise and all the hours they’ve put in to help me get back to the game 🏏 https://t.co/kq3kSTleWE

Backing the returning set of bowlers to share the responsibility of bowling in the death overs, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Another selection question is between Axar Patel and R Ashwin. Chahal is bound to play and three pacers in the form of Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also play. You can probably think of Deepak Chahar instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they might be tempted to just let him carry on with his good form with the new ball."

Chopra continued:

"He might not be given the death overs because Harshal Patel and Bumrah are now back. Harshal Patel and Bumrah's match fitness and form will be tested in this series."

Rohit Sharma will have the luxury of giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar a prolonged spell in the powerplay with the new ball, given that he has two proven death-over specialists at his disposal.

"India will win the match, even if they win or do not win the toss" - Aakash Chopra

The Men in Blue have a full-strength squad to unleash, barring Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Australia, on the other hand, will miss the services of David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh for the series.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 🏼 The writing on the wall says it all The writing on the wall says it all 💯💪🏼 https://t.co/8IpdrP5Gnm

Backing Harshal and Josh Hazlewood to pick up four or more wickets combined and India to win the series opener, Chopra said:

"Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood, it's a weird combination considering one is a death bowler while the other bowls well with the new ball. I think they will pick more than four wickets in this match. Lastly, India will win the match, even if they win or do not win the toss."

India last beat Australia in a T20I contest at home back in 2017. The Men in Blue suffered a 2-0 cleansweep against the visitors in 2019.

The hosts will face Aaron Finch's side in the first of the three T20Is at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

Who will take an early lead in the series between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

