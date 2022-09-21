IND vs AUS 2022: "He can and has been a very good finisher"- Matthew Hayden backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Men in Blue's death bowler

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar shouldn't be written off despite his poor showing of late. The veteran pacer was expensive once again (0/52), especially at the death, in the first T20I against Australia at Mohali on Tuesday.

For the third time in a row, Bhuvneshwar leaked runs at the death as India failed to defend a mammoth total of 208. Many feel that the experienced pacer is past his prime and shouldn't be looked at as a death bowling option.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Hayden rubbished these talks. He claimed that Bhuvneshwar is still a world-class pacer and is more than capable of delivering in crunch situations. He said:

"I disagree with that, I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that’s his role, I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front, but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that.”

Cameron Green is a huge part of Australian cricket's future: Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden hailed Australia's young sensation Cameron Green for his Player of the Match performance. The all-rounder was asked to open the innings and smashed 61 runs off just 30 balls, giving the visitors the best possible start.

Although Green gave away 46 runs in his three overs, Hayden feels he will only get better with experience and will be the face of Australia's future. The former Aussie opener stated:

“Green, he has been a really big asset for Australian Cricket for a couple of years now. He’s a genuine all-rounder. I just think he’s such a huge part of the future of Australian cricket.

"So it doesn’t really surprise me, he’s very capable, he’s a big man with good skills. He looked a little bit disappointing with the ball, but it’s a tough place to bowl.”

India and Australia will meet once again in the second T20I on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur.

