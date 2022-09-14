IND vs AUS 2022: "He has been given enough chances to perform"- Reetinder Sodhi feels Team India should overlook Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi believes the time has come for India to back Dinesh Karthik as their first-choice wicketkeeper over Rishabh Pant. The Men in Blue suffered a disappointing exit from the 2022 Asia Cup and lacked the finishing touch in their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

This is where Rishabh Pant got the opportunity ahead of Karthik, but the former failed to make any sort of impression. The veteran wicketkeeper, on the other hand, has played a few blinders whenever he has got an opportunity. Sodhi feels it will be unfair on him if the team benches him against Australia.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what Sodhi had to say about the Pant-Karthik conundrum:

"Before the Asia Cup, it was always Rishabh Pant for me. But now I feel the team needs to back Dinesh Karthik. Pant has the ability to hit sixes at will, but he has been given enough chances to perform under pressure in white-ball cricket and he hasn't been consistent.

"Dinesh Karthik has performed well in some games where you thought we had no chance. So it will only be fair for the management to give him all three games against Australia and test his credentials."

The former all-rounder also spoke about how the move to send Pant against the left-arm spinners didn't work in the Asia cup. The southpaw has a pretty poor record against left-arm spinners and Sodhi was baffled by the strategy.

He added:

"Left-handers can counter the left-arm spinners. But when will Pant do that? We are playing him to counter but he hasn't been able to do so. Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, has a variety of shots and can dominate the bowlers. So I don't see Pant in India's playing XI against Australia."

India need to ensure they go with six bowling options: Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim believes the Men in Blue might have learnt an important lesson after they failed to defend totals against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. On both occasions, they used just five bowling options and that hurt them dearly.

On this, Karim stated:

"They need to make sure that they go into the World Cup with six bowling options. In case there are injury concerned, you should make appropriate changes but continue to have six bowling options. Whether Hardik Pandya will bat at six is something they should figure out because he has not played that role anywhere for the past year."

