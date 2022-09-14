IND vs AUS 2022: "He'll certainly enjoy having these games in India" - Glenn maxwell backs Australian captain Aaron Finch to return to top form

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes captain Aaron Finch's poor run in ODI cricket won't hamper the latter's role in T20Is. Maxwell feels Finch will come out all guns blazing in the three-match T20I series against Team India as he loves playing in the subcontinent.

The Aussie opener has had a horrible year in ODI cricket, scoring just 174 runs in 14 innings at an appalling average of 12.42. Finch realized he was no longer at his best in the format and decided to retire at the end of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking to reporters during their jersey launch, Maxwell explained that Finch is fully focused on their primary goal, which is to defend their T20 World Cup crown. He said:

"He'll certainly enjoy having these games in India, he enjoys batting there. Once he gets out on the field and takes control of the team out there, he's been able to focus on the job at hand really well and that's a credit to him."

Maxwell also elaborated on how Finch didn't let his ODI form impact his role as a batter and captain in T20Is. He added:

"Obviously, it wasn't the easiest time for him in one-day cricket but his attitude has never changed. He was brilliant with the strategy side of thing. It's a very underrated thing in T20. Don't discount his value as captain."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus 🖤 Our men's national team will don a new uniform designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagan, when they defend their @T20WorldCup title on home soil next month Our men's national team will don a new uniform designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagan, when they defend their @T20WorldCup title on home soil next month ❤️💛🖤 https://t.co/Y2aqOzQ5rw

Home World Cup comes with added pressure: Mitchell Starc on Australia's chances

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc also opened up on the prospect of playing this year's T20 World Cup at home. Starc was the Player of the Tournament when the ODI World Cup was played Down Under in 2015 and knows how to deliver in front of the home crowd.

However, the left-arm pacer also accepted that it will put added pressure on the team to do well since they don't want to disappoint the fans. He stated:

"We have a very similar squad to the one that won 12 months ago. Playing in Australia will be a big part of it, playing in front our home fans, family and friends which comes with that added pressure as well."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Australia's T20i squad against India:



Finch (C), Tim David, Smith, Wade, Green, Maxwell, Cummins, Abbott, Ashton Agar, Ellis, Hazlewood, Inglis, Kane Richardson, Sams and Zampa. Australia's T20i squad against India:Finch (C), Tim David, Smith, Wade, Green, Maxwell, Cummins, Abbott, Ashton Agar, Ellis, Hazlewood, Inglis, Kane Richardson, Sams and Zampa.

Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have some niggles and will not be traveling with the Australian squad for the T20I series against India. However, the Aussies still boast a solid squad and will look to defeat the Men in Blue, who recently endured a disappointing Asia Cup campaign.

