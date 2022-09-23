IND vs AUS 2022: "I am not 100 percent certain Bumrah will play" - Aakash Chopra feels pacer will sit out second T20I 

Former India player Aakash Chopra is unsure of Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur today (September 23). The right-arm pacer was not included in the playing XI for the series opener on Tuesday after just returning from an injury layoff.

Bumrah suffered an injury during the dying stages of the England tour, after which he was rested for the tour of the Caribbean and Zimbabwe. He was then ruled out of the Asia Cup and returned to the squad after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Calling for two changes in the bowling attack if Bumrah features, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"I am not 100 percent certain that Bumrah will play the second T20I. So, if he is not there, I would make only one change. A straight swap in the bowling unit which sees Deepak Chahar come in place of Umesh Yadav. Now, if Bumrah is available, then both he and Chahar should replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav."

Along with the ongoing death bowling woes, Yuzvendra Chahal's form has also been a huge cause for concern of late. The leg-spinner looked far from his best in the first T20I, conceding 42 runs off 3.2 overs by largely employing a rather defensive leg-stump line.

Urging Chahal to bowl a bit slower through the air and extract turn off the surface, Chopra said:

"I personally wish that Chahal plays the second T20I, because if you introduce change after every match, it is just not right. Chahal might need to change his approach a bit and bowl slower through the air. If you need defensive bowling, then play Ashwin instead."

The Haryana-born player is the only leg-spinner in the squad. The selection committee omitted Ravi Bishnoi from the squad, who will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup as a stand-by option.

"Rohit Sharma has become a player who wants to hit a boundary off each delivery" - Aakash Chopra

Team India's new aggressive approach has brought them a healthy rate of positive results. However, the new brand of cricket has affected captain Rohit Sharma's output.

He has recorded a strike rate in excess of 100 in eight games this year but has only crossed the 30-run mark on six occasions.

Opining that Sharma's reckless approach does not suit his style of cricket, Chopra said:

"Rohit Sharma has become a player who wants to hit a boundary off each delivery; he is selling himself a little short. He is a much better player than this, and if he plays 40-odd deliveries, he can score 80 runs. But it does not look like he wants to give himself time at the crease."

Sharma was dismissed for 11 off nine in the first T20I after trying to take on Josh Hazlewood.

India are at risk of losing their second consecutive T20I series at home to Australia. The Men in Blue are 1-0 down following their four-wicket loss to the visitors in the series opener earlier this week.

Noting India's impeccable record when it comes to do-or-die games in the recent past, Chopra predicts India to win the second game and remain alive in the series. He said:

"Australia are looking in great touch at the moment. I do not think Cameron Green will score big while opening the innings facing Bumrah or Chahar, but his chances of contributing are high."

Chopra concluded:

"I do not see any changes being made by the Australian side. India generally does well in do-or-die encounters, so I expect them to win this one."

Rohit Sharma's side will look to beat Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur to keep the series alive.

