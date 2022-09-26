IND vs AUS 2022: "I'll hold my horses" - Ajay Jadeja on terming Suryakumar Yadav as the best middle-order batter in T20 cricket

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes Suryakumar Yadav still has to earn his stripes to be adjudged as the best middle-order batter in T20 cricket. The Mumbai batter currently ranks third in the ICC T20I batting rankings, only behind Mohammad Rizwan and Aiden Markram.

He added another feather to his cap after surpassing Shikhar Dhawan to score the most runs in a year for India in T20I cricket. His explosive half-century against Australia in the third T20I in Hyderabad took his run tally to 682 from 20 innings. He was also adjudged as the player of the match for his innings that helped India secure a 2-1 series win over the Aussies.

Opining that Suryakumar has to bring a little more solidity into his batting arsenal to be regarded as the very best in the business, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Shot-making ability that Suryakumar Yadav has, especially in the middle of the game, you don't see anyone else doing that. In terms of calling him the best middle-order batter in the world, I'll hold my horses to make that call. Shot-making is great to watch, but from the team's perspective, you need some solidity as well."

He currently holds an exceptional strike rate of 182.84 and has shunned the raging debate surrounding the No.4 position in white-ball cricket.

Suryakumar scored 69 off just 36 deliveries during a high-pressure run chase in Hyderabad. His knock comprised five fours and five sixes.

"He approaches the game like a young man, he is not afraid of the situation" - Ajay Jadeja on Suryakumar Yadav's batting approach

Suryakumar holds the innate ability to diffuse tension in the middle overs with his rapid scoring rate. Adept at facing both pacers and spinners, he also has a valuable knack for scoring boundaries at regular intervals. Arguably one of the most dependable players since making his debut for the national team, he is expected to play a vital role in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

BCCI @BCCI -run knock from #TeamIndia



A look at his batting summary A match-winning-run knock from @surya_14kumar and he is our top performer from the second innings in the third #INDvAUS T20I.A look at his batting summary A match-winning 6️⃣9️⃣-run knock from @surya_14kumar and he is our top performer from the second innings in the third #INDvAUS T20I. 👏👏 #TeamIndia A look at his batting summary 🔽 https://t.co/ZHqpdVBERI

Stating that Suryakumar approaches the game in the same way irrespective of the required rate or situation, Jadeja said:

"You remember Suryakumar Yadav's knocks, because of the style of play he has. When you have a Virat Kohli in the team, it just frees up everybody else around to play. The others are ahead in terms of striking because Kohli is doing his job at the other end."

Jadeja added:

"Suryakumar Yadav is just fabulous to watch. He approaches the game like a young man, he is not afraid of the situation, and he is out there looking to hit every ball."

Team India will next face South Africa in a three-match T20I series beginning on Wednesday, September 28. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw earlier this year with rain forcing the series decider to be abandoned.

Is Suryakumar Yadav the best middle-order batter in T20I cricket at present? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far