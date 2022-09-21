IND vs AUS 2022: "I personally don't like Rohit Sharma's ultra-attacking approach" - Aakash Chopra believes Indian captain has much more to offer

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that captain Rohit Sharma isn't doing justice to his talent by taking too many risks when he is batting. Rohit was dismissed for just 11 in the first T20I against Australia at Mohali on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old believes Rohit Sharma is more than capable of scoring big consistently in the shortest format. However, it is his high-risk cricket that often sees him get dismissed against the run of play.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel after the game, Aakash Chopra explained how damaging Rohit can be to the opposition if he gives himself a bit of time to settle and get his eye in. He said:

"I personally don't like Rohit Sharma's ultra-attacking approach. He is selling himself short. If he bats for 40 balls, he will definitely score 75 runs. But is he giving himself that opportunity to bat that long? He is a special player and needs to take some time to get himself in."

Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's fine 55

While the Indian captain was dismissed early on, vice-captain KL Rahul found some much-needed form and batted with a refreshing intent.

Rahul was highly proactive in his approach and looked to find boundaries at regular intervals rather than just anchoring the innings.

Aakash Chopra feels only Rahul can stop himself from playing his naturally aggressive game. He stated:

"KL Rahul showed that the only player who could stop him is himself. He is an incredibly skillful batter and those two flick shots for six over the leg side were just unbelievable."

Despite half-centuries from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue failed to defend a mammoth total of 208. The visitors were just too strong as they coasted home with four wickets in hand.

The next two games of the three-match series will be a true test of character for Rohit and his men.

