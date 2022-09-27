IND vs AUS 2022: "I've felt alone in a room full of people" - Furious fans slam Team India's seniors for 'ignoring' Rishabh Pant

As Team India celebrated a hard-earned series win over Australia on Sunday (September 25), wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant looked a bit subdued.
Despite his incredible exploits in Tests and ODIs, the youngster is yet to cement his spot in the T20I team. Some of Pant's fans have claimed that senior players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are 'ignoring' him.
The young southpaw has always been known to be a natural entertainer and someone who jokes around with his teammates.
His fans recently shared a video in which they felt that the likes of Kohli and Pandya ignored him when he tried to have a conversation. Even as the entire team posed for a group photo with the trophy, Rishabh Pant was at the far left in the frame.
Some of his fans think it was disrespectful to someone who has single-handedly won games for India in other formats. One of them tweeted:
"'I've felt alone in a room full of people' part 2."
Here are some more reactions:
Rishabh Pant might play in all three games against South Africa
Rishabh Pant endured a poor Asia Cup 2022 with the bat. In the aftermath of the team's meek exit from the tournament, the Indian team management seem to have finally decided on who to select between Pant and Dinesh Karthik.
The veteran finisher was backed in the series against Australia and played in all three matches. This could mean that Pant may not make it into India's XI that will face Pakistan in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener.
Prior to the marquee event, the Men in Blue will play a three-match T20I series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has been rested for the series, while Deepak Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury.
This could provide a window of opportunity for Pant to have an impact. As a left-hander, he could play ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the No. 5 position.
Pant only has himself to blame for his inconsistency in T20Is. But these three games against South Africa could prove to be a lifeline for him if he can make the most of it and get some runs under his belt.