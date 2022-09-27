IND vs AUS 2022: "I've felt alone in a room full of people" - Furious fans slam Team India's seniors for 'ignoring' Rishabh Pant

As Team India celebrated a hard-earned series win over Australia on Sunday (September 25), wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant looked a bit subdued.

Despite his incredible exploits in Tests and ODIs, the youngster is yet to cement his spot in the T20I team. Some of Pant's fans have claimed that senior players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are 'ignoring' him.

The young southpaw has always been known to be a natural entertainer and someone who jokes around with his teammates.

His fans recently shared a video in which they felt that the likes of Kohli and Pandya ignored him when he tried to have a conversation. Even as the entire team posed for a group photo with the trophy, Rishabh Pant was at the far left in the frame.

Some of his fans think it was disrespectful to someone who has single-handedly won games for India in other formats. One of them tweeted:

"'I've felt alone in a room full of people' part 2."

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully its_heartkidnapper @IHeartkidnapper Such a selfish Indian team

No one is giving value to 🥺 Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 😢😭Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 🤬😭🥺 https://t.co/cJ7B5ZRkjE "I've felt alone in a room full of people" part 2. twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe… "I've felt alone in a room full of people" part 2. twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe…

Here are some more reactions:

Aj_Sonu ♻️ @sonu_speaksss its_heartkidnapper @IHeartkidnapper Such a selfish Indian team

No one is giving value to 🥺 Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 😢😭Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 🤬😭🥺 https://t.co/cJ7B5ZRkjE It's captain fault..Rishabh is a future star and Dinesh will take retirement after 2 months,So why so much attention to Karthik in place of rishabh 🥺 twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe… It's captain fault..Rishabh is a future star and Dinesh will take retirement after 2 months,So why so much attention to Karthik in place of rishabh 🥺 twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe…

Skr Misr @MisrSkr its_heartkidnapper @IHeartkidnapper Such a selfish Indian team

No one is giving value to 🥺 Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 😢😭Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 🤬😭🥺 https://t.co/cJ7B5ZRkjE Seeing Pant like this hurts a lot but he is champion he is the next big thing in Indian Cricket twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe… Seeing Pant like this hurts a lot but he is champion he is the next big thing in Indian Cricket twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe…

Elango @KLassy_elegance

Pant and KL are permanent

They are the future of India in all 3 formats

Both match winners trolled and not given enough respect Moment to ponder and think.

#KLRahul #RishabhPant twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe… its_heartkidnapper @IHeartkidnapper Such a selfish Indian team

No one is giving value to 🥺 Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 😢😭Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 🤬😭🥺 https://t.co/cJ7B5ZRkjE Sky and Karthik are temporaryPant and KL are permanentThey are the future of India in all 3 formatsBoth match winners trolled and not given enough respect Moment to ponder and think. Sky and Karthik are temporaryPant and KL are permanentThey are the future of India in all 3 formatsBoth match winners trolled and not given enough respect Moment to ponder and think.#KLRahul #RishabhPant twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe…

Vedant @ISportAddicted

From getting so much appreciation after gabba heroics and innings in England and then suddenly disappeared from team!!!

Keep faith buddy

#RishabhPant

#RohitSharma

#ViratKohli

#IndianCricketTeam Feeling Sad for Rishabh PantFrom getting so much appreciation after gabba heroics and innings in England and then suddenly disappeared from team!!!Keep faith buddy @RishabhPant17 The Sun will rise again!! Feeling Sad for Rishabh Pant💔From getting so much appreciation after gabba heroics and innings in England and then suddenly disappeared from team!!!Keep faith buddy @RishabhPant17 The Sun will rise again!!#RishabhPant#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/7p7qAzV4tf

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 June 2022

Rishabh Pant captaining India against SA in T20Is and ended up 2-2 with last game washed out.



September 2022

Rishabh Pant lost his place in starting XI will be playing just because one player was rested and other was injured and unsure of his role June 2022 Rishabh Pant captaining India against SA in T20Is and ended up 2-2 with last game washed out.September 2022Rishabh Pant lost his place in starting XI will be playing just because one player was rested and other was injured and unsure of his role https://t.co/eXMk1GBuWN

its_heartkidnapper @IHeartkidnapper Such a selfish Indian team

No one is giving value to 🥺 Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 😢😭Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 🤬😭🥺 https://t.co/cJ7B5ZRkjE

Just Butter @ItzButter63 Enough is Enough. its_heartkidnapper @IHeartkidnapper Such a selfish Indian team

No one is giving value to 🥺 Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 😢😭Such a selfish Indian teamNo one is giving value to #rishabhpant 🤬😭🥺 https://t.co/cJ7B5ZRkjE World vs Pant. Shame on earth, We pant fans are moving to MarsEnough is Enough. twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe… World vs Pant. Shame on earth, We pant fans are moving to Mars😤 Enough is Enough. twitter.com/IHeartkidnappe…

Ꮶʀɪꜱʜ⁰⁰⁷ @king_krish007

If You are a Pant hater, Put yourself in its place for once and see how you feel ☹️🤞



#RishabhPant | #INDvsAUS | #Cricket |



Feeling Very Sad For Rishabh PantIf You are a Pant hater, Put yourself in its place for once and see how you feel ☹️🤞 #Cricket Twitter | Feeling Very Sad For Rishabh Pant 😞😰😖If You are a Pant hater, Put yourself in its place for once and see how you feel ☹️🤞#RishabhPant | #INDvsAUS | #Cricket | #CricketTwitter | https://t.co/aoI2ydd2Fj

Rishabh Pant might play in all three games against South Africa

Rishabh Pant endured a poor Asia Cup 2022 with the bat. In the aftermath of the team's meek exit from the tournament, the Indian team management seem to have finally decided on who to select between Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

The veteran finisher was backed in the series against Australia and played in all three matches. This could mean that Pant may not make it into India's XI that will face Pakistan in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener.

Prior to the marquee event, the Men in Blue will play a three-match T20I series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has been rested for the series, while Deepak Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury.

This could provide a window of opportunity for Pant to have an impact. As a left-hander, he could play ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the No. 5 position.

Pant only has himself to blame for his inconsistency in T20Is. But these three games against South Africa could prove to be a lifeline for him if he can make the most of it and get some runs under his belt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far