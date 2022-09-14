IND vs AUS 2022: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis ruled out of India tour due to injuries 

Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have been ruled out of Australia’s tour of India due to injuries. Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott have been added to the squad that will play three T20Is in India from September 20 to 25.

While Starc has picked up a knee injury, Marsh has an ankle issue and Stoinis a side strain. According to a report in cricket.com.au, the injuries are minor in nature, but with the amount of travel involved, the Australians don’t want to take any chances ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Marsh and Stoinis picked up injuries during Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand respectively, while Starc had a scan on his knee in Sydney on Wednesday (September 14). Earlier, senior opener David Warner was also rested for the India T20Is.

In the build-up to the T20 World Cup at home, the Aussies will take on West Indies and England in T20Is. Warner, Marsh, Starc and Stoinis are all expected to be available for these matches.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



cricket.com.au/news/australia… JUST IN: The Aussies are taking no chances with the @T20WorldCup just around the corner #INDvAUS JUST IN: The Aussies are taking no chances with the @T20WorldCup just around the corner #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/australia…

Marsh and Stoinis were key figures in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. The former was Player of the Final for his unbeaten 77 off 50. Stoinis (40*) featured in a crucial partnership with Matthew Wade in Australia's semi-final win over Pakistan.

With Warner rested for the India series, Josh Inglis looks set to partner skipper Aaron Finch at the top of the order. The Aussie squad will fly to India on Thursday (September 15) for the three-match T20I series.

Australia squad for India T20Is

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20Is schedule

September 20: 1st T20I at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7:30 pm IST)

September 23: 2nd T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (7:30 pm IST)

Cricket Australia @CricketAus 🖤 Our men's national team will don a new uniform designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagan, when they defend their @T20WorldCup title on home soil next month Our men's national team will don a new uniform designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagan, when they defend their @T20WorldCup title on home soil next month ❤️💛🖤 https://t.co/Y2aqOzQ5rw

September 25: 3rd T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 pm IST)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert