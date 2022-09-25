IND vs AUS 2022: "My job is to throw the right questions at Rohit Sharma" - Dinesh Karthik on his job as the senior wicket-keeper of the side

Team India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has shed light on his on-field responsibilities within the team during a recent interaction.

The veteran player has donned the gloves and played the role of the finisher since his return. There have also been some finer aspects within his role, especially in assisting skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Tamil Nadu-born player was in the spotlight after missing out on a potential DRS review involving Cameron Green in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali. Green ended up scoring a half-century, laying the platform for the Aussies to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Admitting that the role of wicket-keeper in terms of taking DRS calls is crucial, Karthik said ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad:

"I think it is a very important role, the other day I missed one in the heat of things; I just ran for the ball and completely missed it. It cost us, in many ways, that game, and those are important calls that you need to be aware of as a keeper."

Wicket-keepers often have the final word in terms of DRS calls due to their point of view. Being behind the stumps enables them to make an informed decision and convey the same to the skipper, who makes the final call.

Karthik also opened up on how he assists Rohit Sharma in terms of strategy and decision-making due to his centered presence on the ground, saying:

"In many ways, I am the third eye for captain Rohit Sharma as well, making sure he gets his angles and gets his bowling changes right, give him the right options and throw him the right questions and I am sure he has the ability to give the right answer."

He continued:

"I need to make sure that I am watching all the things possible because I have a vantage point in the ground."

Apart from being a wicket-keeper, Karthik is also among the most senior members of the squad at present with over 15 years of experience.

The key is to make sure you maximise whatever balls you get: Dinesh Karthik

The Indian team management have eyed Dinesh Karthik as the first-choice finisher after his consistent exploits in the death overs over the last few months. Arguably one of the toughest roles to execute to perfection on a consistent basis, the wicket-keeper has fired on more occasions than not.

His finishing prowess was once again on show when he scored 10 runs off just two balls to seal India's win in the second T20I against Australia on Friday (September 23).

Admitting that it would be ideal to face at least 20 balls in an innings, Karthik said:

"Playing 20-25 balls would be an ideal situation, but given how the middle-order batting is shaping up in T20 cricket, I think the key is to make sure whatever balls you get, look at the situation and try to maximise it."

As things stand, Dinesh Karthik seems to be purely reserved for death overs. Lower middle-order batters like Axar Patel have been promoted ahead of him when India have lost five wickets by the 12th or 13th over of their innings.

