IND vs AUS 2022: "On current form, I feel the team management should back Dinesh Karthik"- Rajkumar Sharma 

Having coached a number of Delhi cricketers like Virat Kohli in their early days, coach Rajkumar Sharma is well aware of Rishabh Pant's match-winning ability.

However, he has also accepted that the southpaw hasn't done justice to his talent in the shortest format. There was a debate on who would be Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper between Pant and Dinesh Karthik, and the team management backed the youngster in the Asia Cup.

But Pant failed to live up to the billing and the debate continues with the T20I series against Australia set to begin on Tuesday.

Speaking to India News Sports, Rajkumar Sharma explained why the Indian team management should now back their designated finisher in Dinesh Karthik over Pant. He said:

"Rishabh Pant is one of my favorite players. He has played under me right from his U19 days, so I know he has the ability. However, on current form, I feel the team management should back Dinesh Karthik.

"Hardik Pandya has been a bit inconsistent of late and India have suffered a huge blow by Jadeja's absence. So they need a finisher.

"If you have invested in Karthik and brought him into the team, you need to give him a proper rope and prepare him for the T20 World Cup."

Axar Patel should play ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin: Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma also feels that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja has left a huge gap for a spinning all-rounder at No.7. While many feel Ravichandran Ashwin should fill that void, Rajkumar opined that it should be Jadeja's like-for-like replacement in Axar Patel.

On this, Rajkumar Sharma stated:

"I think Axar should play ahead of Ashwin. He has performed really well and has an edge being a left-hander. He is also arguably a better fielder and that could certainly help him get the nod ahead of Ashwin."

