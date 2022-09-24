IND vs AUS 2022: "Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for intent"- Twitter erupts as Team India storms back into the series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma stepped up and delivered one of his best cameos in T20Is (46* off 20 balls) as the hosts came roaring back into the series against Australia in Nagpur on Friday. The 35-year-old smashed four fours and as many sixes, breaking the record for most maximums hit in T20Is.

Another huge gain for the Men in Blue was the way Dinesh Karthik (10* off 2) finished the game in the last over. A target of 91 could have been daunting had the Aussies picked up early wickets, but Rohit held his end until the final ball of the run-chase.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the captain back to his vintage best. Some also hailed the Indian captain for showing great character in a do-or-die game for the team.

Here are some of the best reactions:

ganesh @breathMessi21 Thank god, Rohit sharma exists Thank god, Rohit sharma exists😁

Saksham Garg @sakshamgarg45 If Life Gives You Second Chance , Take It With Both Hands Just Like DK 🛐🛐 If Life Gives You Second Chance , Take It With Both Hands Just Like DK 🛐🛐 https://t.co/efRBF4uWBQ

Asha @ashaa_45

Rohit was so happy!! A special hug between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh KarthikRohit was so happy!! A special hug between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik ❤️Rohit was so happy!! https://t.co/kINqvbzzES

N. @Relax_Boiss Not gonna lie rohit single handedly won this for India Not gonna lie rohit single handedly won this for India https://t.co/cQlFDmOBTS

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma said "There was a though process of sending Pant but we wanted DK to do this role as he is going to be the finisher".



The celebration says it all.

Rohit Sharma said "There was a though process of sending Pant but we wanted DK to do this role as he is going to be the finisher".The celebration says it all. https://t.co/2WOMno8W5P

Asha @ashaa_45

Well played Captain Rohit Sharma

@ImRo45 The comeback is always greater than the setback !Well played Captain Rohit Sharma The comeback is always greater than the setback !Well played Captain Rohit Sharma@ImRo45 ❤️ https://t.co/BowEvnW8oF

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra This is Rohit Sharma innings is full of class. A captain's knock, what a player! This is Rohit Sharma innings is full of class. A captain's knock, what a player!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for Intent in T20. Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for Intent in T20.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



43 - Rohit*

22 - Dhoni

14 - Yuvraj

13 - Sehwag

12 - Sachin

12 - Ganguly

11 - Kohli

10 - Hardik

10 - Rahul

10 - Pant



#INDvsAUS Most times Hitting 4 or more 6s for India in an Inning43 - Rohit*22 - Dhoni14 - Yuvraj13 - Sehwag12 - Sachin12 - Ganguly11 - Kohli10 - Hardik10 - Rahul10 - Pant Most times Hitting 4 or more 6s for India in an Inning43 - Rohit* 😮22 - Dhoni14 - Yuvraj 13 - Sehwag 12 - Sachin 12 - Ganguly 11 - Kohli 10 - Hardik10 - Rahul10 - Pant#INDvsAUS https://t.co/pHo5rSwp2b

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif #INDvsAUS Rohit sharma has skills, technique and jazba the perfect mix when you are chasing 11 runs per over. One player all formats. @ImRo45 Rohit sharma has skills, technique and jazba the perfect mix when you are chasing 11 runs per over. One player all formats. @ImRo45 #INDvsAUS

Rudransh Khurana @rudraaaansh Hope this match and this situation will show India what they are capable of in and boost their confidence in terms of power-hitting from the get-go! #INDvsAUS Hope this match and this situation will show India what they are capable of in and boost their confidence in terms of power-hitting from the get-go! #INDvsAUS

Omkar Acharya @Omkar_Acharya12

Oh Captain ! My Captain



#RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma Where are those people who said that Rohit Sharma is not in form? He has been a poor captain. If you don't have him as your favorite, fine ! But learn to respect him as the Captain of the Indian Team.Oh Captain ! My Captain #Cricket Twitter #Cricket Where are those people who said that Rohit Sharma is not in form? He has been a poor captain. If you don't have him as your favorite, fine ! But learn to respect him as the Captain of the Indian Team.Oh Captain ! My Captain#RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter #Cricket https://t.co/aBLt2LXgi2

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Full paisa wasool entertainment for Nagpur crowd. Thanks to Rohit Sharma Full paisa wasool entertainment for Nagpur crowd. Thanks to Rohit Sharma 👑

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvAUS India coming back into the series in wet conditions India coming back into the series in wet conditions 😄 #INDvAUS https://t.co/g7PQUHzalN

Rohit Sharma's 109m six was highlight of his knock

It was interesting to see how Team India would go about the chase given that they had picked an extra batter in Rishabh Pant in the rain-shortened game. KL Rahul opened the scoring with a single.

But Rohit Sharma started exactly the way he wants his team to play. He cleared his front leg and just smashed Josh Hazlewood over mid-wicket for a humongous 109m six. It was an ideal start for him as the 35-year-old didn't look back, continuing to toy with the bowlers.

Team India did lose some quick wickets in the middle, but as long as Rohit Sharma was at the crease, they never really seemed to be behind in the chase. In a space of just two deliveries, Dinesh Karthik once again proved why he shouldn't be underestimated as a finisher. With India needing nine runs in the final over, DK smashed the first ball for a six and the next one for a boundary to wrap things up quickly.

The hosts will definitely take a lot of positives and confidence from the second game into the decider on Sunday at Hyderabad.

