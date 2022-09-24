Create

IND vs AUS 2022: "Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for intent"- Twitter erupts as Team India storms back into the series

Rohit Sharma looked almost imvincible in the second T20I. (P.C.:BCCI)
Rohit Sharma looked almost imvincible in the second T20I. (P.C.:BCCI)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Sep 24, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma stepped up and delivered one of his best cameos in T20Is (46* off 20 balls) as the hosts came roaring back into the series against Australia in Nagpur on Friday. The 35-year-old smashed four fours and as many sixes, breaking the record for most maximums hit in T20Is.

Another huge gain for the Men in Blue was the way Dinesh Karthik (10* off 2) finished the game in the last over. A target of 91 could have been daunting had the Aussies picked up early wickets, but Rohit held his end until the final ball of the run-chase.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the captain back to his vintage best. Some also hailed the Indian captain for showing great character in a do-or-die game for the team.

Here are some of the best reactions:

India won and Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah masterclass. Best day. https://t.co/L0WgHA6Ups
Thank god, Rohit sharma exists😁
If Life Gives You Second Chance , Take It With Both Hands Just Like DK 🛐🛐 https://t.co/efRBF4uWBQ
A special hug between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik ❤️Rohit was so happy!! https://t.co/kINqvbzzES
Not gonna lie rohit single handedly won this for India https://t.co/cQlFDmOBTS
Rohit Sharma said "There was a though process of sending Pant but we wanted DK to do this role as he is going to be the finisher".The celebration says it all. https://t.co/2WOMno8W5P
The comeback is always greater than the setback !Well played Captain Rohit Sharma@ImRo45 ❤️ https://t.co/BowEvnW8oF
This is Rohit Sharma innings is full of class. A captain's knock, what a player!
Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for Intent in T20.
What a game of cricket it was, very well done #TeamIndia , some brilliant bowling by @akshar2026 and great batting by @ImRo45 and the finisher @DineshKarthik #INDvsAUS
T8 is the way forward #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUST20I
Most times Hitting 4 or more 6s for India in an Inning43 - Rohit* 😮22 - Dhoni14 - Yuvraj 13 - Sehwag 12 - Sachin 12 - Ganguly 11 - Kohli 10 - Hardik10 - Rahul10 - Pant#INDvsAUS https://t.co/pHo5rSwp2b
Rohit sharma has skills, technique and jazba the perfect mix when you are chasing 11 runs per over. One player all formats. @ImRo45 #INDvsAUS
Hope this match and this situation will show India what they are capable of in and boost their confidence in terms of power-hitting from the get-go! #INDvsAUS
Where are those people who said that Rohit Sharma is not in form? He has been a poor captain. If you don't have him as your favorite, fine ! But learn to respect him as the Captain of the Indian Team.Oh Captain ! My Captain#RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter #Cricket https://t.co/aBLt2LXgi2
The PRIDE of INDIA. HERO of the nation. Remember the name. @ImRo45 https://t.co/khxOCLFxSD
Full paisa wasool entertainment for Nagpur crowd. Thanks to Rohit Sharma 👑
India coming back into the series in wet conditions 😄 #INDvAUS https://t.co/g7PQUHzalN

Rohit Sharma's 109m six was highlight of his knock

It was interesting to see how Team India would go about the chase given that they had picked an extra batter in Rishabh Pant in the rain-shortened game. KL Rahul opened the scoring with a single.

But Rohit Sharma started exactly the way he wants his team to play. He cleared his front leg and just smashed Josh Hazlewood over mid-wicket for a humongous 109m six. It was an ideal start for him as the 35-year-old didn't look back, continuing to toy with the bowlers.

Team India did lose some quick wickets in the middle, but as long as Rohit Sharma was at the crease, they never really seemed to be behind in the chase. In a space of just two deliveries, Dinesh Karthik once again proved why he shouldn't be underestimated as a finisher. With India needing nine runs in the final over, DK smashed the first ball for a six and the next one for a boundary to wrap things up quickly.

The hosts will definitely take a lot of positives and confidence from the second game into the decider on Sunday at Hyderabad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...