IND vs AUS 2022: "Rohit Sharma is the new cheat code for intent"- Twitter erupts as Team India storms back into the series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma stepped up and delivered one of his best cameos in T20Is (46* off 20 balls) as the hosts came roaring back into the series against Australia in Nagpur on Friday. The 35-year-old smashed four fours and as many sixes, breaking the record for most maximums hit in T20Is.
Another huge gain for the Men in Blue was the way Dinesh Karthik (10* off 2) finished the game in the last over. A target of 91 could have been daunting had the Aussies picked up early wickets, but Rohit held his end until the final ball of the run-chase.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the captain back to his vintage best. Some also hailed the Indian captain for showing great character in a do-or-die game for the team.
Rohit Sharma's 109m six was highlight of his knock
It was interesting to see how Team India would go about the chase given that they had picked an extra batter in Rishabh Pant in the rain-shortened game. KL Rahul opened the scoring with a single.
But Rohit Sharma started exactly the way he wants his team to play. He cleared his front leg and just smashed Josh Hazlewood over mid-wicket for a humongous 109m six. It was an ideal start for him as the 35-year-old didn't look back, continuing to toy with the bowlers.
Team India did lose some quick wickets in the middle, but as long as Rohit Sharma was at the crease, they never really seemed to be behind in the chase. In a space of just two deliveries, Dinesh Karthik once again proved why he shouldn't be underestimated as a finisher. With India needing nine runs in the final over, DK smashed the first ball for a six and the next one for a boundary to wrap things up quickly.
The hosts will definitely take a lot of positives and confidence from the second game into the decider on Sunday at Hyderabad.