IND vs AUS 2022: "Such questions will arise and need to be asked" - Saba Karim on Jasprit Bumrah's availability

Former Indian selector Saba Karim has questioned why Jasprit Bumrah was named in India's squad for the T20I series against Australia if he wasn't fully fit.

Karim was among many who were taken by surprise when Rohit Sharma said at the toss in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20) that Bumrah was not fully fit for the first T20I.

The former wicket-keeper questioned the lack of transparency about the pacer's fitness and felt that he shouldn't have been in the squad if he wasn't fit. As a former selector, he knows that a player is picked in the squad only when the medical team deems them to be fit.

Speaking to India News Sports, Karim also provided his opinion on whether Jasprit Bumrah's return will solve all the problems in Team India's bowling attack. He said:

"If Bumrah was fit, why didn't you play him? If he had a niggle, how was he in the squad? Such questions will arise and need to be asked."

Karim continued:

"We also need to see whether Bumrah is in that groove because he has played just one T20I in England after the IPL [Indian Premier League]. If he doesn't get enough support from the other end, then naturally his addition won't make a huge difference to the team."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit and he will play tomorrow's match." - Suryakumar Yadav "Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit and he will play tomorrow's match." - Suryakumar Yadav

Saba Karim was also baffled by the hosts' decision to play Umesh Yadav ahead of Deepak Chahar, who has been named in the reserves for the 2022 T20 World Cup. He added:

"Why did Umesh Yadav play when you had Deepak Chahar, who is in the reserves for the World Cup? When you have selected 15 players, you need to rotate among themselves and you can't play anyone from outside."

Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah need gametime: Rajkumar Sharma

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was also present on the same panel. He agreed with Karim's opinion on Team India needing to give game time to Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah, as both are returning from injuries.

On this, he stated:

"Deepak Chahar and Bumrah need gametime. Our bowling is looking really weak and we need to try out different combinations to see what's working best for the team."

Rajkumar continued:

"If there are any injuries in the World Cup, you need players who are ready to come into the XI and perform. Deepak is traveling with the squad as a reserve so it is important for him to play."

It will be interesting to see if the duo make it into the Indian team for the second T20I against the Aussies in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

Will Team India bring in both Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah for the second T20I at Nagpur?

