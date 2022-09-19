IND vs AUS 2022 Telecast Channel and Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia T20I series? 

The India vs Australia T20I series will begin tomorrow (September 20) evening at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Australian team will visit India for a bilateral series for the first time since 2020.

This series will help both nations finalize their team combinations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. India need some momentum on their side as they are coming off an early exit from the Super Fours round in the Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup. The Aaron Finch-led outfit will be keen to enter their first-ever home T20 World Cup tournament with as much momentum as possible. Here is the schedule for the India vs Australia T20I series.

IND vs AUS 2022 Schedule with match timings in IST

1st T20I - September 20, 7:30 PM IST, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

2nd T20I - September 22, 7:30 PM IST, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

3rd T20I - September 25, 7:30 PM IST, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

When & where to watch India vs Australia T20I series 2022 in India?

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will be in action during the India vs Australia T20I series. Here is the full list of TV channels that will broadcast the three-match series in India.

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India: Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming in all languages).

When & where to watch India vs Australia T20I series 2022 in USA, Canada, UK and Australia?

Here is the complete list of TV channels and streaming platforms that will broadcast the three T20I matches between India and Australia in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia:

USA: Willow TV, ESPN Sports and Hotstar (Live Streaming).

UK: Sky Sports.

Canada: Willow TV.

Australia: Channel 7 and Fox Sports.

