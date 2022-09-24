IND vs AUS 2022: "The luxury of having an all-rounder like Hardik" - Dinesh Karthik explains India's decision to go with four bowlers in second T20I

Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik opened up about the bowling combination chosen for the second T20I against Australia on Friday (September 23) in Nagpur. Due to a wet outfield, the match was truncated into an eight-overs-per-side contest.

With the Men in Blue opting for an extra batter after omitting a bowler, Karthik felt that Hardik Pandya's presence lends the correct balance to the side.

After a four-wicket loss in the first T20I in Mohali, India carried out two changes, dropping Umesh Yadav for Jasprit Bumrah and bringing in keeper-batter Rishabh Pant for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This ensured the hosts had two specialist seamers and spinners alongside a seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

While Karthik admitted that India needed only four bowlers to finish eight overs, they have five options, hailing Hardik Pandya's presence. The Tamil Nadu player believes that the all-rounder balances the side and allows an extra batter or bowler to fit in the side.

He said:

"We only needed four bowlers today. Unlike before, you can bowl two overs each, so only four bowlers were required to finish eight overs. We had five options. When you have five options, that's the luxury of having an all-rounder like Hardik.

"When Hardik plays, then it gets balanced very well. We can play an extra batter or a bowler. That's the luxury you have and that's what makes him so special. There are very few players in world cricket with such abilities and that's where India are blessed. If he does well, it's always great for Indian cricket."

Karthik continued:

"Axar Patel also coming good with the bat at different points will help India because that helps in the balance of eleven. When you make a eleven, you think an extra batter can play and we all know Rishabh Pant's quality as a batter and he would've been useful in this game."

"He couldn't bat right up to then, but we all know what quality he brings to the table. So, when you have four bowlers, having a fifth bowler is a luxury and that is Pandya is this game because you don't need to play five bowlers. I think the Indian team definitely made the right choice to play Rishabh."

The veteran cricketer also recalled how receptive the crowds were right from when they started their journey from the hotel, motivating them to play. Karthik lauded the ground staff for improving the conditions for play and felt the spectators deserved it.

He said:

"I think we were very very keen to play, for one reason only. I think from the time we started from the hotel right up to the ground, there were crowds throughout. We took more time than we should have to reach the ground. So, the amount of people standing in the ground, we knew that it was a special occasion for us.

"After COVID, there haven't been many situations where people have come into the city and been through the whole drive from the hotel to the ground. It's a long drive, half an hour journey, traffic jams, and the kind of people that were there we knew we wanted to play the game."

Karthik elaborated further:

"Obviously, at the start, we got a feeling that it might be hard but both teams were very courageous and also very kind to have played the game. The conditions were good for us to field, not the best. So, I think both the teams played this game for the city of Nagpur and I feel they deserved it because they came in full numbers.

"One of the loudest crowds in a long time that I've been a part of. So, really happy to have played the game. Yes, it helped the series to be at 1-1, going into Hyderabad, but just to play this for the people of Nagpur was very special."

The game started two hours after the scheduled time due to a wet outfield. After restricting Australia to 90 in eight overs, India chased it with four balls to spare. Karthik faced only two balls, but hit the winning runs for India with a six and a four.

"I keep it as specific as possible" - Dinesh Karthik on training for finisher's role

Dinesh Karthik. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-handed batter revealed that he has trained consistently for a long time for the finisher's role. He also credited batting coach Vikram Rathour and skipper Rohit Sharma for their guidance. Karthik added:

"I think over a period of time I have been practising this for RCB and now I'm doing it here. So, it's a consistent routine over a period of time and when I get an off time, I do a lot of scenario practices.

"Vikram Paaji and Rahul bhai have also been accommodating on how I want to practice and what are the kind of shots I should. So, I have been very specific and I don't practice too much, but I keep it as specific as possible."

Skipper Rohit, who scored a 20-ball 46, earned the Player of the Match award. The decider of the three-match T20 series will take place on Sunday (September 25) in Hyderabad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far