IND vs AUS 2022: Umesh Yadav confirmed as Mohammed Shami's replacement 

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, September 18, confirmed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav as Mohammed Shami's replacement for the upcoming three-T20I home series against Australia, which begins Tuesday, September 20.

Shami tested positive for COVID-19. Although his symptoms have been reported to be mild, he's in isolation and will only join the squad after testing negative. Umesh was called up from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was undergoing rehab after a fruitful county stint in the Royal London One-Day Cup in England.

A BCCI statement read:

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement."

The development has delayed Shami's comeback to T20I cricket. The 32-year-old last played a T20I in November 2021. He was overlooked for the recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE, where India struggled in the bowling department and were eliminated after defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Umesh, on the other hand, hasn't played T20I cricket since February 2019. In the last three years, he was only being seen as a Test specialist. The selectors have likely rewarded him for a brilliant IPL 2022 campaign - 16 wickets at an average of 21.19 - and a chart-topping 16 wickets from seven games for Middlesex.

After Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini ruled out of India 'A' series

The BCCI also confirmed that pacer Navdeep Saini has been sidelined from the three-match one-day series between India 'A' and New Zealand 'A' due to a right groin injury he sustained during the Duleep Trophy. Himachal Pradesh veteran all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has been named his replacement.

The BCCI said:

"He (Saini) is ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A. Saini will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rishi Dhawan as Saini’s replacement in India A squad."

The first India-Australia T20I will begin at 7:30 pm IST in Mohali.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far