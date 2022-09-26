IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli runs back like a child after winning Energetic Player of the Match award in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli shared a light moment with his teammates during the presentation ceremony after the third T20I between India and Australia on Sunday. The 33-year-old won the Energetic Player of the Match award, and to show that he still had a lot of fuel left in the tank, Kohli came running back like a child to where both the teams stood.

He has been great friends with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and their bond has grown even stronger ever since the all-rounder joined RCB. Maxwell enjoyed Kohli's hilarious reaction to the award as the two were seen probably having fun banter.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli's form couldn't have returned at a better time

To even think that the T20 World Cup spot of arguably one of the best T20I batters ever was under the scanner showed how poor a form Virat Kohli was in. However, the break seems to have helped him as he has returned more relaxed and clear in his mind about his role for the team.

Kohli has been quite vocal about getting much-needed role clarity from the team management and captain Rohit Sharma. 276 runs in five innings in the Asia Cup in itself showed that 'King Kohli' was probably getting closer to his vintage best.

After a couple of low scores against Australia, Kohli once again turned up in a crunch game and scored 64 crucial runs. Although he couldn't remain unbeaten till the end, the partnership between him and Suryakumar Yadav was enough to put Team India in the driver's seat.

Considering Virat Kohli averages above 64 in T20Is down under, it was crucial for him to find form in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. The pace and bounce on Australian tracks have often been his friends and he is likely to be an important player in India's bid to end their recent ICC trophy drought.

