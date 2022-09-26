IND vs AUS 2022: "We are running out of superlatives"- Fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav's classy knock as Team India win the series

Team India wrapped up a sensational ninth consecutive series win under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as Suryakumar Yadav's dazzling knock helped them beat Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 32-year-old took just 36 balls for his 69 and played a truly remarkable innings in a must-win encounter. This would probably be a monkey off his back as he has often been found wanting in crunch games.

Virat Kohli also played his part with a responsible 64 and Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches.

Fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning performance and were also thrilled to see India continue their dominance in the bilateral T20I series.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



It's not even been 2 years and he's already India's best batsman at the moment in that format and will just keep going. Already a T20



Surya Kumar Yadav made his debut in T20I just last year It's not even been 2 years and he's already India's best batsman at the moment in that format and will just keep going. Already a T20 🐐#INDvAUS

Some people wanted SKY out of team because he is a "non-clutch" player 😭. He is the best in the country right now.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma as a full-time captain:



Beat New Zealand 3-0 in T20

Beat West Indies 3-0 in ODI

Beat West Indies 3-0 in T20

Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20

Beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in Tests

Beat England 2-1 in T20

Beat England 2-1 in ODI

Beat West Indies 3-1* in T20

Rohit Sharma as a full-time captain:Beat New Zealand 3-0 in T20Beat West Indies 3-0 in ODIBeat West Indies 3-0 in T20Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in TestsBeat England 2-1 in T20Beat England 2-1 in ODIBeat West Indies 3-1* in T20Beat Australia 2-1 in T20

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Surya Kumar's yadav is priceless here. 69 runs off 36 balls. Can't imagine the outcome if he wouldn't have played today. Thank you @surya_14kumar Surya Kumar's yadav is priceless here. 69 runs off 36 balls. Can't imagine the outcome if he wouldn't have played today. Thank you @surya_14kumar

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62 Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC… Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC…

Rahul @Ra16814638Raj .

We Are Running Out of Superlatives

If anyone gave me goosebumps except Rohit while Batting is only him 🙇. We Are Running Out of Superlatives#SKY

CricRoyale @cricroyale SKY Bonkers mode ON !

If you want these atrocious shots then need to take the first ball dismissals like the last game.

SKY Bonkers mode ON ! If you want these atrocious shots then need to take the first ball dismissals like the last game.Such players don't complicate them this format.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Trophy celebration from team India. Trophy celebration from team India. https://t.co/9A4Np8HTZP

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 India needed 187 in 120 balls.



SKY got 69 in 36.



The others needed 114 in 84 balls, at 8.14 an over. Without extras, 7.36.



India needed 187 in 120 balls.SKY got 69 in 36.The others needed 114 in 84 balls, at 8.14 an over. Without extras, 7.36.This match should not have lasted this long.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus https://t.co/qtklkMUsDQ

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash SKY is such a special player…owns the shortest format in his very unique style. #IndvAus SKY is such a special player…owns the shortest format in his very unique style. #IndvAus

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Very good from India. Lots of batting intent in that India vs Australia contest. Great to watch. . Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has to be one the most phenomenally versatile batsmen in this format. Very good from India. Lots of batting intent in that India vs Australia contest. Great to watch. . Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has to be one the most phenomenally versatile batsmen in this format.

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Suryakumar Yadav today :

36 balls

69 runs

5 fours

5 sixes

191 SR



Rizwan today :

67 balls

88 runs

9 fours

1 six

131 SR



Suryakumar Yadav today : 36 balls 69 runs 5 fours 5 sixes 191 SRRizwan today : 67 balls88 runs 9 fours 1 six 131 SR ICC Rankings will tell you that Rizwan is better than SKY

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Didn't feel like this knock will end until the chase is over. Paisa vasool SKY. Didn't feel like this knock will end until the chase is over. Paisa vasool SKY.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah In this format, SKY is wow, just wow! In this format, SKY is wow, just wow!

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Much needed wicket for Australia but SKY is the number one batter I drop what I'm doing to watch. The entertainer. #INDVAUS Much needed wicket for Australia but SKY is the number one batter I drop what I'm doing to watch. The entertainer. #INDVAUS

Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli set the base for Team India

The hosts did lose both their openers inside four overs and it was a tricky phase as the powerplay was still on but there were also two new batters at the crease. However, Suryakumar Yadav hit the ground running by creaming his second delivery for a boundary.

The tempo at which 'SKY' batted helped Virat Kohli at the other end to raise his strike rate. The duo kept on chipping away with some crucial boundaries at regular intervals.

Yadav later went into beast mode, smashing Adam Zampa for a six over mid-wicket to bring up yet another T20I fifty. It looked like he would finish the game in a hurry, but his wicket probably came at the wrong time for Team India.

Kohli found it difficult to keep up with the required rate and, although Hardik Pandya got the occasional boundary, the hosts still needed 11 off 6 balls. It came down to 4 off 2 where anything could have happened.

But Pandya guided a wide yorker to the third man fence to get the winning runs. The relief on Rohit and Kohli's faces demonstrated how close the game had come in the end.

