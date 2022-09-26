IND vs AUS 2022: "We are running out of superlatives"- Fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav's classy knock as Team India win the series

Team India wrapped up a sensational ninth consecutive series win under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as Suryakumar Yadav's dazzling knock helped them beat Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The 32-year-old took just 36 balls for his 69 and played a truly remarkable innings in a must-win encounter. This would probably be a monkey off his back as he has often been found wanting in crunch games.
Virat Kohli also played his part with a responsible 64 and Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches.
Fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning performance and were also thrilled to see India continue their dominance in the bilateral T20I series.
Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli set the base for Team India
The hosts did lose both their openers inside four overs and it was a tricky phase as the powerplay was still on but there were also two new batters at the crease. However, Suryakumar Yadav hit the ground running by creaming his second delivery for a boundary.
The tempo at which 'SKY' batted helped Virat Kohli at the other end to raise his strike rate. The duo kept on chipping away with some crucial boundaries at regular intervals.
Yadav later went into beast mode, smashing Adam Zampa for a six over mid-wicket to bring up yet another T20I fifty. It looked like he would finish the game in a hurry, but his wicket probably came at the wrong time for Team India.
Kohli found it difficult to keep up with the required rate and, although Hardik Pandya got the occasional boundary, the hosts still needed 11 off 6 balls. It came down to 4 off 2 where anything could have happened.
But Pandya guided a wide yorker to the third man fence to get the winning runs. The relief on Rohit and Kohli's faces demonstrated how close the game had come in the end.