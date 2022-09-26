Create

IND vs AUS 2022: "We are running out of superlatives"- Fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav's classy knock as Team India win the series

Some of Suryakumar Yadav's shots were absolutely mesmerizing as per fans. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Sep 26, 2022 01:09 AM IST

Team India wrapped up a sensational ninth consecutive series win under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as Suryakumar Yadav's dazzling knock helped them beat Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The 32-year-old took just 36 balls for his 69 and played a truly remarkable innings in a must-win encounter. This would probably be a monkey off his back as he has often been found wanting in crunch games.

Virat Kohli also played his part with a responsible 64 and Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches.

Fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning performance and were also thrilled to see India continue their dominance in the bilateral T20I series.

Here are some of the reactions:

Surya Kumar Yadav made his debut in T20I just last year It's not even been 2 years and he's already India's best batsman at the moment in that format and will just keep going. Already a T20 🐐#INDvAUS
Some people wanted SKY out of team because he is a "non-clutch" player 😭. He is the best in the country right now.
The benchmark for Batsmanship in T20 format !Well Played Sky !#SuryaKumarYadav#INDvsAUST20I#INDvsAUST20https://t.co/7tAqdAn0oY
Rohit Sharma as a full-time captain:Beat New Zealand 3-0 in T20Beat West Indies 3-0 in ODIBeat West Indies 3-0 in T20Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in TestsBeat England 2-1 in T20Beat England 2-1 in ODIBeat West Indies 3-1* in T20Beat Australia 2-1 in T20
Those wrists 🤤 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…
Surya Kumar's yadav is priceless here. 69 runs off 36 balls. Can't imagine the outcome if he wouldn't have played today. Thank you @surya_14kumar
Can we say "Brothers of Destruction"?@surya_14kumar 🤝 @imVkohli #CricketTwitter https://t.co/gVjhUj3zVi
Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC…
If anyone gave me goosebumps except Rohit while Batting is only him 🙇. We Are Running Out of Superlatives#SKY https://t.co/bzu4Gw5Etj
SKY Bonkers mode ON ! If you want these atrocious shots then need to take the first ball dismissals like the last game.Such players don’t complicate them this format.
Trophy celebration from team India. https://t.co/9A4Np8HTZP
Rohit Sharma's Instagram post. https://t.co/iZDwxHoBql
Suryakumar's all 50+ Scores SR in T20I1) 183.872) 147.053) 155.004) 209.675) 212.726) 172.727) 261.538) 191.66*#INDvAUS https://t.co/euqV7WCbGC
India needed 187 in 120 balls.SKY got 69 in 36.The others needed 114 in 84 balls, at 8.14 an over. Without extras, 7.36.This match should not have lasted this long.
The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus https://t.co/qtklkMUsDQ
SKY is such a special player…owns the shortest format in his very unique style. #IndvAus
Very good from India. Lots of batting intent in that India vs Australia contest. Great to watch. . Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has to be one the most phenomenally versatile batsmen in this format.
Suryakumar Yadav today : 36 balls 69 runs 5 fours 5 sixes 191 SRRizwan today : 67 balls88 runs 9 fours 1 six 131 SR ICC Rankings will tell you that Rizwan is better than SKY
Didn't feel like this knock will end until the chase is over. Paisa vasool SKY.
In this format, SKY is wow, just wow!
Much needed wicket for Australia but SKY is the number one batter I drop what I'm doing to watch. The entertainer. #INDVAUS

Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli set the base for Team India

The hosts did lose both their openers inside four overs and it was a tricky phase as the powerplay was still on but there were also two new batters at the crease. However, Suryakumar Yadav hit the ground running by creaming his second delivery for a boundary.

The tempo at which 'SKY' batted helped Virat Kohli at the other end to raise his strike rate. The duo kept on chipping away with some crucial boundaries at regular intervals.

Yadav later went into beast mode, smashing Adam Zampa for a six over mid-wicket to bring up yet another T20I fifty. It looked like he would finish the game in a hurry, but his wicket probably came at the wrong time for Team India.

Kohli found it difficult to keep up with the required rate and, although Hardik Pandya got the occasional boundary, the hosts still needed 11 off 6 balls. It came down to 4 off 2 where anything could have happened.

But Pandya guided a wide yorker to the third man fence to get the winning runs. The relief on Rohit and Kohli's faces demonstrated how close the game had come in the end.

