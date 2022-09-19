IND vs AUS 2022: "We will know if he is there only to warm the bench" - Aakash Chopra on all-rounder's T20 World Cup chances

Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa will determine what the management intends to do with Deepak Hooda.

The all-rounder earned a place in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup on the back of an exceptional Indian Premier League (IPL) season and a solid stint with the national team as well.

He made his T20I debut earlier this year in the home series against Sri Lanka. He played exceptionally well at No.3 in the absence of senior stalwarts and became the fourth Indian player to record a century in the shortest format.

Despite being an all-rounder, he only bowled six overs in national colors, and was pushed down to the lower-middle order where he struggled immensely.

Deepak Hooda @HoodaOnFire Not the way we wanted to finish the contest but we will be back in our hunt with more strength Not the way we wanted to finish the contest but we will be back in our hunt with more strength 💙🇮🇳 https://t.co/cQMnW8Ra1E

Opining that the upcoming six T20I matches prior to the World Cup will reveal Team India's plans for Deepak Hooda, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Through these six matches, we will also get to know whether Deepak Hooda truly is in the scheme of things or if is he just there to warm the bench."

Chopra also opened up on Umesh Yadav's call-up to the T20I side. He said:

"Umesh Yadav was absolutely exceptional in the IPL, always struck with the new ball. Neither Shami nor Umesh played in a single match since the 2021 World Cup, now they are suddenly in the scheme of things with four weeks left for the World Cup."

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series beginning on Tuesday, September 20. The Men in Blue are also slated to face South Africa in a T20I and ODI series before departing for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"There is a bit of reluctance by the management to play Axar Patel" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja's injury has forced the management to alter their plans in terms of combination. The left-arm all-rounder was vital to the team's balance and was additionally a handy, versatile option across all departments.

The team boasts a plethora of spin-bowling all-rounders like Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and even Ravichandran Ashwin, but they are yet to decide on their combination.

Noting that India have six matches to decide in which manner they wish to fill the void left by Jadeja, Chopra said:

"The balance of the team looked really good when Ravindra Jadeja was there. Whenever you needed a left-handed batter out there, you could promote him."

Chopra continued:

"There is a bit of reluctance by the management to play Axar Patel as a like-to-like replacement for Jadeja. The upcoming two series will show how India intends to shape their playing XI and make their combination in Jadeja's absence."

