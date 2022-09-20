Create

IND vs AUS 2022: "Put him in cotton wrap"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya's explosive 71* floors Australia

Fans went gaga over Hardik Pandya's blitz against Australia. (P.C.:BCCI)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Sep 20, 2022 09:42 PM IST

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again proved why he is arguably their biggest asset in this format. The Baroda player unleashed himself on the Australian bowlers at Mohali on Tuesday as he smashed 71 runs off just 30 balls to power Team India to 208/6 in their 20 overs.

Hardik walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were about to take off following a great 68-run partnership between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. But the all-rounder ensured that the hosts didn't lose momentum and struck at a fantastic strike rate right from the get-go.

He also smashed three sixes off the final three balls to give a fitting end to the Indian innings. Fans on Twitter hailed Hardik Pandya for absolutely bossing the show and said that he is one of the best in the business. Here are some of the reactions:

Nobody can match the value Hardik Pandya adds to this Indian team right now. Can talk about Bumrah being an equally valuable asset, but Hardik still miles ahead considering the value he adds in each department.
The immaculately Greatest treasure ever given to Indian Cricket from nowhere. @mipaltan https://t.co/dcz7TLdSU7
Calmness and Power and Intelligence and Experience.Hardik Pandya 666Take a bow
92* and 71* - Hardik Pandya's highest ODI and T20I scores respectively, and both have come against Australia. #INDvAUS
TAKE A BOW, HARDIK PANDYA ❤️The tweet is in capital letters, since @hardikpandya7 has hit them big as well. 😊 https://t.co/wghopWJ1aK
What A Knock From Hardik Pandya & Strong Finish Too, Top Knock 🔥Take A Bow.#AUSvIND#CricketTwitter #hardikpandya #pandya https://t.co/F3b4G9OUd6
Hardik Pandya is your man for the World Cup. The Man #INDvsAUS #Mohali
POV: You've just demolished the opposition 😎#INDvAUS https://t.co/il08cAZbN6
Hardik Pandya has to be India's most valuable asset heading into the World Cup!! Ruthless and Relentless.
The Fact that this team isn't dependant on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli anymore. This is the change we needed and hoping Rahul, Sky, Hardik stands up in world cup as well. 🔥🔥
WHAT A KNOCK FROM HARDIK!! And I am saying that irrespective of the three sixes in the end.He constantly batted at a strike-rate around 200 and played the field. Sixes over mid-wicket, fours past the short third-man, over mid-off. Proactive knock.71* (30) 👏👏 #INDvAUS
Hardik best t20 all rounder at this time in the world #INDvsAUS
#HardikPandya 🔥 🔥 stroke filled 50Put him cotton wrap I don't mind if he is in this zone because we need for the World cup. twitter.com/vidit2022/stat…

Hardik Pandya ensured Team India finished with a flourish

After Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal, it looked like the Men in Blue would slow down. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik were always going to be tested against a quality bowling attack and they didn't quite deliver as expected.

However, Hardik Pandya ensured that the hosts didn't fall short of the 200-run mark. He smashed Pat Cummins for a six on the first ball of the 18th over and changed gears with utmost ease.

Harshal Patel also provided much-needed support from the other end. Aaron Finch made a questionable decision to give Cameron Green the final over as frontline bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had finished their quota of four overs.

That proved to be a costly mistake as Hardik plundered 20 runs off five balls and pushed India's total over 200. Australia have got off to an explosive start and have a pretty deep batting line-up. The Men in Blue will need to keep on chipping away with wickets to stay ahead in the game.

