IND vs AUS 2022: "Put him in cotton wrap"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya's explosive 71* floors Australia

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again proved why he is arguably their biggest asset in this format. The Baroda player unleashed himself on the Australian bowlers at Mohali on Tuesday as he smashed 71 runs off just 30 balls to power Team India to 208/6 in their 20 overs.
Hardik walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were about to take off following a great 68-run partnership between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. But the all-rounder ensured that the hosts didn't lose momentum and struck at a fantastic strike rate right from the get-go.
He also smashed three sixes off the final three balls to give a fitting end to the Indian innings. Fans on Twitter hailed Hardik Pandya for absolutely bossing the show and said that he is one of the best in the business. Here are some of the reactions:
Hardik Pandya ensured Team India finished with a flourish
After Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal, it looked like the Men in Blue would slow down. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik were always going to be tested against a quality bowling attack and they didn't quite deliver as expected.
However, Hardik Pandya ensured that the hosts didn't fall short of the 200-run mark. He smashed Pat Cummins for a six on the first ball of the 18th over and changed gears with utmost ease.
Harshal Patel also provided much-needed support from the other end. Aaron Finch made a questionable decision to give Cameron Green the final over as frontline bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had finished their quota of four overs.
That proved to be a costly mistake as Hardik plundered 20 runs off five balls and pushed India's total over 200. Australia have got off to an explosive start and have a pretty deep batting line-up. The Men in Blue will need to keep on chipping away with wickets to stay ahead in the game.