IND vs AUS 2022: "Put him in cotton wrap"- Fans erupt as Hardik Pandya's explosive 71* floors Australia

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again proved why he is arguably their biggest asset in this format. The Baroda player unleashed himself on the Australian bowlers at Mohali on Tuesday as he smashed 71 runs off just 30 balls to power Team India to 208/6 in their 20 overs.

Hardik walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were about to take off following a great 68-run partnership between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. But the all-rounder ensured that the hosts didn't lose momentum and struck at a fantastic strike rate right from the get-go.

He also smashed three sixes off the final three balls to give a fitting end to the Indian innings. Fans on Twitter hailed Hardik Pandya for absolutely bossing the show and said that he is one of the best in the business. Here are some of the reactions:

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Nobody can match the value Hardik Pandya adds to this Indian team right now. Can talk about Bumrah being an equally valuable asset, but Hardik still miles ahead considering the value he adds in each department. Nobody can match the value Hardik Pandya adds to this Indian team right now. Can talk about Bumrah being an equally valuable asset, but Hardik still miles ahead considering the value he adds in each department.

David @CricketFreakD1 The immaculately Greatest treasure ever given to Indian Cricket from nowhere. @mipaltan The immaculately Greatest treasure ever given to Indian Cricket from nowhere. @mipaltan https://t.co/dcz7TLdSU7

JoeCricket_ | ROHIRAT ERA @Joecricket_ Calmness and Power and Intelligence and Experience.

Hardik Pandya 666

Take a bow Calmness and Power and Intelligence and Experience.Hardik Pandya 666Take a bow

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#INDvAUS 92* and 71* - Hardik Pandya's highest ODI and T20I scores respectively, and both have come against Australia. 92* and 71* - Hardik Pandya's highest ODI and T20I scores respectively, and both have come against Australia. #INDvAUS

Prajwal @Prajwal2742

Take A Bow.



#AUSvIND

#CricketTwitter #hardikpandya #pandya What A Knock From Hardik Pandya & Strong Finish Too, Top KnockTake A Bow. What A Knock From Hardik Pandya & Strong Finish Too, Top Knock 🔥Take A Bow.#AUSvIND#CricketTwitter #hardikpandya #pandya https://t.co/F3b4G9OUd6

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Hardik Pandya has to be India's most valuable asset heading into the World Cup!!



Ruthless and Relentless. Hardik Pandya has to be India's most valuable asset heading into the World Cup!! Ruthless and Relentless.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns The Fact that this team isn't dependant on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli anymore. This is the change we needed and hoping Rahul, Sky, Hardik stands up in world cup as well. The Fact that this team isn't dependant on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli anymore. This is the change we needed and hoping Rahul, Sky, Hardik stands up in world cup as well. 🔥🔥

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak

And I am saying that irrespective of the three sixes in the end.



He constantly batted at a strike-rate around 200 and played the field. Sixes over mid-wicket, fours past the short third-man, over mid-off. Proactive knock.



71* (30) #INDvAUS WHAT A KNOCK FROM HARDIK!!And I am saying that irrespective of the three sixes in the end.He constantly batted at a strike-rate around 200 and played the field. Sixes over mid-wicket, fours past the short third-man, over mid-off. Proactive knock.71* (30) WHAT A KNOCK FROM HARDIK!! And I am saying that irrespective of the three sixes in the end.He constantly batted at a strike-rate around 200 and played the field. Sixes over mid-wicket, fours past the short third-man, over mid-off. Proactive knock.71* (30) 👏👏 #INDvAUS

jay @jackey746

#INDvsAUS Hardik best t20 all rounder at this time in the world Hardik best t20 all rounder at this time in the world #INDvsAUS

Vidit Chauhan #Sidheart @vidit2022 #HardikPandya

stroke filled 50

Put him cotton wrap I don't mind if he is in this zone because we need for the World cup. Vidit Chauhan #Sidheart @vidit2022



But in



I wish this same Hardik pandya turn up for us in international cricket & become "REAL DEAL"for Have said it many time in Indian Jersey #HardikPandya has been a case study of "NEXT BIG THING WHICH NEVER CAME"But in #IPL he is "THE REAL DEAL" time & again he has showed that.I wish this same Hardik pandya turn up for us in international cricket & become "REAL DEAL"for Have said it many time in Indian Jersey #HardikPandya has been a case study of "NEXT BIG THING WHICH NEVER CAME"But in #IPL he is "THE REAL DEAL" time & again he has showed that.I wish this same Hardik pandya turn up for us in international cricket & become "REAL DEAL"for 🇮🇳 stroke filled 50Put him cotton wrap I don't mind if he is in this zone because we need for the World cup. twitter.com/vidit2022/stat… #HardikPandya 🔥 🔥 stroke filled 50Put him cotton wrap I don't mind if he is in this zone because we need for the World cup. twitter.com/vidit2022/stat…

Hardik Pandya ensured Team India finished with a flourish

After Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal, it looked like the Men in Blue would slow down. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik were always going to be tested against a quality bowling attack and they didn't quite deliver as expected.

However, Hardik Pandya ensured that the hosts didn't fall short of the 200-run mark. He smashed Pat Cummins for a six on the first ball of the 18th over and changed gears with utmost ease.

Harshal Patel also provided much-needed support from the other end. Aaron Finch made a questionable decision to give Cameron Green the final over as frontline bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had finished their quota of four overs.

That proved to be a costly mistake as Hardik plundered 20 runs off five balls and pushed India's total over 200. Australia have got off to an explosive start and have a pretty deep batting line-up. The Men in Blue will need to keep on chipping away with wickets to stay ahead in the game.

