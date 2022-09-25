Create

IND vs AUS 2022: "Ye sirf maar khane wala bowler hai"- Fans roast Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah as India leak runs at the death once again

Fans were unhappy with the way Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah leaked runs (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Sep 25, 2022 10:10 PM IST

Team India's death bowling was once again under the scanner as their most experienced bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, ended up conceding a staggering 89 runs in their combined seven overs in the third T20I against Australia at Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar continued to miss his lengths at the death, and the dangerous Tim David wasn't going to miss out on the half-volleys and the full-tosses. Bumrah also had a shocking game, conceding 50 or more runs for the first time ever in his T20I career.

Fans on Twitter trolled the duo and are now really concerned about India's bowling attack for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dravid told Bumrah during the start of innings "play it like it's knockouts"And Bumrah listened
Getting hit for a 6 by Daniel Sams, Bumrah should be interrogated
Well played Bumrah♥️😂#INDvAUS#PAKvENG https://t.co/k9uAdStRXk
Bumrah 50 runs in 4 overs. https://t.co/ERv7T1KFu5
Indian Fans Seeing Jasprit Bumrah Also Getting Thrashed By Batsmen In 19th Over-: https://t.co/sdX1DRonr5
19th over is cursed for India https://t.co/32RCPwz8Iv
Bhuvi was giving less than 20 in 19th over so Rohit gave him 18th and he gave 21.
Meanwhile, last saw the score reading 123/6. Timmy D put on a show it seems? How did Bhuvneshwar bowl at the death and Harshal bowl just 2 overs? Total miscalcuation and no, this isn't in hindsight #INDvAUS
Bhuvneshwar'sLast 5 Overs in T20I Deathovers5-0-84-0Eco.rate : 16.80#INDvAUS
When India selected Bhuvneshwar Kumar in last year's T20 world cup squad, I was surprised.India have better bowlers than him & he proved to be mediocre.But what has been very surprising is that, they still persist with him.
A predominantly yorker-driven strategy hasn’t quite worked for Bhuvneshwar Kumar off late with his accuracy slightly down. Today he got the line wrong against Tim David as well — bowling it on his pads when he’s weaker against wide lines. Poor planning and execution.
Umpires when bhuvneshwar kumar came to bowl 🥵 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/82qVuXlliq
@BCCI @mastercardindia What is the pressing need to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team...he is past his prime
Bhuvneshwar Kumar ko kyu khila rahe ho bhai?? 🤷🏻‍♂️Ye sirf maar khane wala bowler hai.Isko galti se bhi World Cup me mat le jana bhai. 🙏@BCCI @SGanguly99

Tim David's late flourish undid Team India's hard work

Australia got off to a flying start, thanks to Cameron Green once again. The young all-rounder, although not in the T20 World Cup squad, continues to be a revelation at the top, bringing up his second half-century in three games.

The visitors looked set to reach a score in excess of 200, given that they scored 56 runs in their first four overs. But Green's wicket opened the floodgates for India as they began to take control of the innings.

The spinners, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, were brilliant in the middle-overs and Hardik Pandya did his job as the sixth bowler too. Tim David took his time initially as he knew that with the dangerous Matthew Wade gone, it was he who had to take Australia to a respectable total.

The big man was capable of doing more than that as he brought up his maiden half-century in international cricket off just 25 balls. Although Harshal Patel gave away just six runs in the final over, the Australian bowlers got off to a great start and have sent both Indian openers packing at the time of writing.

The hosts will need a partnership to take the game deep and keep themselves in the chase.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

