IND vs AUS 2022: "Ye sirf maar khane wala bowler hai"- Fans roast Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah as India leak runs at the death once again

Team India's death bowling was once again under the scanner as their most experienced bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, ended up conceding a staggering 89 runs in their combined seven overs in the third T20I against Australia at Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar continued to miss his lengths at the death, and the dangerous Tim David wasn't going to miss out on the half-volleys and the full-tosses. Bumrah also had a shocking game, conceding 50 or more runs for the first time ever in his T20I career.

Fans on Twitter trolled the duo and are now really concerned about India's bowling attack for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Dravid told Bumrah during the start of innings "play it like it's knockouts"

And Bumrah listened Dravid told Bumrah during the start of innings "play it like it's knockouts"And Bumrah listened

Udit @udit_buch Getting hit for a 6 by Daniel Sams, Bumrah should be interrogated Getting hit for a 6 by Daniel Sams, Bumrah should be interrogated

Savage @arcomedys Bumrah 50 runs in 4 overs. Bumrah 50 runs in 4 overs. https://t.co/ERv7T1KFu5

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx Indian Fans Seeing Jasprit Bumrah Also Getting Thrashed By Batsmen In 19th Over-: Indian Fans Seeing Jasprit Bumrah Also Getting Thrashed By Batsmen In 19th Over-: https://t.co/sdX1DRonr5

Buta gorira @Sid_maymay 19th over is cursed for India 19th over is cursed for India https://t.co/32RCPwz8Iv

Div🦁 @div_yumm Bhuvi was giving less than 20 in 19th over so Rohit gave him 18th and he gave 21. Bhuvi was giving less than 20 in 19th over so Rohit gave him 18th and he gave 21.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Meanwhile, last saw the score reading 123/6. Timmy D put on a show it seems? How did Bhuvneshwar bowl at the death and Harshal bowl just 2 overs? Total miscalcuation and no, this isn't in hindsight #INDvAUS Meanwhile, last saw the score reading 123/6. Timmy D put on a show it seems? How did Bhuvneshwar bowl at the death and Harshal bowl just 2 overs? Total miscalcuation and no, this isn't in hindsight #INDvAUS

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Last 5 Overs in T20I Deathovers



5-0-84-0

Eco.rate : 16.80



#INDvAUS Bhuvneshwar'sLast 5 Overs in T20I Deathovers5-0-84-0Eco.rate : 16.80 Bhuvneshwar'sLast 5 Overs in T20I Deathovers5-0-84-0Eco.rate : 16.80#INDvAUS

ا @toxicbeautey When India selected Bhuvneshwar Kumar in last year's T20 world cup squad, I was surprised.



India have better bowlers than him & he proved to be mediocre.



But what has been very surprising is that, they still persist with him. When India selected Bhuvneshwar Kumar in last year's T20 world cup squad, I was surprised.India have better bowlers than him & he proved to be mediocre.But what has been very surprising is that, they still persist with him.

Karthikeya @KarthikeyaCric A predominantly yorker-driven strategy hasn’t quite worked for Bhuvneshwar Kumar off late with his accuracy slightly down. Today he got the line wrong against Tim David as well — bowling it on his pads when he’s weaker against wide lines. Poor planning and execution. A predominantly yorker-driven strategy hasn’t quite worked for Bhuvneshwar Kumar off late with his accuracy slightly down. Today he got the line wrong against Tim David as well — bowling it on his pads when he’s weaker against wide lines. Poor planning and execution.

Farid¹⁸ @Imviratain18

#INDvsAUS Umpires when bhuvneshwar kumar came to bowl 🥵 Umpires when bhuvneshwar kumar came to bowl 🥵 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/82qVuXlliq

Kedar K @KumthekarKedar @BCCI @mastercardindia What is the pressing need to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team...he is past his prime @BCCI @mastercardindia What is the pressing need to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team...he is past his prime

Billi'Am Shakespeare 👑 @Billiam_Shake

Ye sirf maar khane wala bowler hai.

Isko galti se bhi World Cup me mat le jana bhai.

@BCCI @SGanguly99 Bhuvneshwar Kumar ko kyu khila rahe ho bhai?? 🤷🏻‍♂️Ye sirf maar khane wala bowler hai.Isko galti se bhi World Cup me mat le jana bhai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ko kyu khila rahe ho bhai?? 🤷🏻‍♂️Ye sirf maar khane wala bowler hai.Isko galti se bhi World Cup me mat le jana bhai. 🙏@BCCI @SGanguly99

Tim David's late flourish undid Team India's hard work

Australia got off to a flying start, thanks to Cameron Green once again. The young all-rounder, although not in the T20 World Cup squad, continues to be a revelation at the top, bringing up his second half-century in three games.

The visitors looked set to reach a score in excess of 200, given that they scored 56 runs in their first four overs. But Green's wicket opened the floodgates for India as they began to take control of the innings.

The spinners, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, were brilliant in the middle-overs and Hardik Pandya did his job as the sixth bowler too. Tim David took his time initially as he knew that with the dangerous Matthew Wade gone, it was he who had to take Australia to a respectable total.

The big man was capable of doing more than that as he brought up his maiden half-century in international cricket off just 25 balls. Although Harshal Patel gave away just six runs in the final over, the Australian bowlers got off to a great start and have sent both Indian openers packing at the time of writing.

The hosts will need a partnership to take the game deep and keep themselves in the chase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far