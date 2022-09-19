IND vs AUS 2022: "You'd be a very very brave man to write off Virat at any stage" - Aaron Finch heaps praise on former India captain ahead of T20I series 

Australia's T20I skipper Aaron Finch has termed Virat Kohli as one of the greatest players of all time ahead of the visitors' first T20I against India in Mohali.

The former Indian skipper looked at his best during the recently concluded Asia Cup, where he scored 276 runs in five matches, including his first T20I hundred.

Kohli's form was a huge cause of concern for the management in the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup. Prior to the Asia Cup, he had only played four T20Is this year, scoring 81 runs.

He was rested for the tour of the West Indies and the ODI series against Zimbabwe but marked his return with a solid Asia Cup campaign.

Acknowledging Kohli's prowess, Finch said in a virtual press conference ahead of the Mohali T20I:

"You'd be a very very brave man to write off Virat at any stage. He has shown for 15 years now, that he is one of the greatest players of all time.

"Particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has developed his game and grown his game over for such a long period. You are always trying to prepare to the best of your ability when you are coming up against Virat."

Kohli was the second-leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup and will look to maintain his form in the short home season ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

In stark contrast, Aaron Finch recently retired from ODIs following a poor run of form. The veteran opening batter will continue to lead the T20I side as they look to defend their T20 World Cup title on home soil.

Terming that he has been in good touch when it comes to the shortest format of the game, Finch replied to a question from NDTV:

"I think over a long period of time, you get pretty comfortable with criticism and stuff like that. I feel in T20 cricket, my form has been really good over a period of time now.

"I think if you separate the ODI form with T20I form, then it is completely different. They are different formats of the game, we are just really excited to be here to play these three games."

Finch has failed to register double figures in six of the last 12 T20I matches, but has managed to make his starts count in the remaining contests.

He has scored two fifties in the timeframe and boasts a good strike rate as well when he gets going.

"We are excited on what he brings to the squad" - Aaron Finch on Tim David

Tim David earned a maiden call-up to the Australian side following his exceptional exploits in franchise T20 cricket over the last couple of years. The all-rounder, who comes in with a big reputation, is expected to play a pivotal role in Australia's ambition to retain their title.

Speaking of what Tim David brings to the current Australian setup, Finch said:

"We haven't finalised the XI yet, we are going to wait till we see the wicket today at the ground. But Tim has been super impressive in T20 cricket over a long period of time now.

"He is someone who we know has got the power, he has shown that all over the world where he has played."

Finch concluded:

"The fact that he has come into the squad with such a great attitude, he has been outstanding.

"He is a very good all-round package with his ability to bowl few overs. We are excited on what he brings to the squad."

Australia will face India in the first of the three T20Is in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. The traveling side have won the last three T20Is in the subcontinent, with their last loss coming in 2017.

